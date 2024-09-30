‘Time to modernise copyright laws’ – Govt, AFC agree

Kaieteur News – Following a recent lawsuit by Guyanese artistes Jackie ‘Jackie Jaxx’ Hanover and Ivan ‘D’Ivan’Harry Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo said that he feels it is time that the country’s copyright laws be modernised to allow for the protection of local artistes and other works which fall under the Copyright Act.

He also acknowledged that this was an age-old issue and that the government has been looking to update the laws. “There are citizens who are of the opinion that the country should have an appropriate legislation to govern its copyright and protect its citizens. But I believe our artists should be protected. I hope that we can advance it now we are also part of the World Trade Organisation and some countries expect us in the new dispensation they are not going to bring certain types of business here unless we have protection for them so in the modern era as we go forward I think the historic position may have to change,” he said.

Emphasising that things are becoming more modern Jagdeo voiced his strong support for the evolution of the framework to protect local artists, even though he admitted to having a different view some years ago. “I support protection of local copyright strongly. Historically I might have had another view because I thought the developed world at that time maybe you know…they were not protecting a lot of our stuff.”

Leader of the Alliance for Change Nigel Hughes during the party’s press conference on Friday said that although the legislation is long overdue they are in full support of it being in place. Hughes said that, “I read that the Vice President has said that copyright legislation is on the way. We support the call for the implementation of up to date copyright legislation.”

Hughes said Guyana cannot present itself as a modern democratic society and not have the proper legislation in place to protect the intellectual property of not just Guyanese artists but also the content of persons internationally who seek to have their intellectual products available on the Guyanese market. Referencing content online that have restrictions or with a notice that says the content is not available in a particular country when an attempt is made to play them, Hughes said that this simply means that, “your country does not have any legislative framework to protect the intellectual property of others.” The AFC is of the belief that even though it is long overdue, artists have been making these calls for decades and as long as the government is sincere in these efforts they “should table the bill as a matter of priority.”

On September 22nd 2024, this publication reported that Guyanese musicians Jackie ‘Jackie Jaxx’ Hanover and Ivan D’Ivan Harry have filed a US$1.6M lawsuit in a US District Court in the Eastern District of New York against recently rebranded One Communications for the unauthorized use of their musical compositions “Guyana” and “Oh Guyana”.

According to a statement released to the media by their lawyer, “Jackie Hanover, popularly known as Jackie Jaxx, and Ivan Harry who performs as D’Ivan, have filed a copyright infringement lawsuit in the United States, against One Communications (Guyana) Inc. and Tennicia De Freitas, known by her stage name NEKEITA, for the unauthorized use of their musical compositions “Guyana” and “Oh Guyana” during a rebranding event hosted by One Communications.”

It is alleged in the lawsuit that One Communications and NEKEITA by performing, broadcasting and commercially exploiting the songs without obtaining the permission needed infringed on the copyright of the plaintiffs music. Harry and Hanover are contending that the company, One Communications, in particular has gained significant benefits when it infringed on their copyright protection. The lawsuit was reportedly filed after efforts made to have the dispute resolved with One Communications failed.