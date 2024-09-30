Latest update September 30th, 2024 12:59 AM

The time is now

Sep 30, 2024

Dear Editor 

For over 50 years, these two political parties (THE PPP and THE PNC) have Guyanese fighting each other.

Time to end the PNC experiment characterise by rigged elections (politically), wrecked economy (economically) and racial split (socially).

Time to also end the Jagdeo PPP experiment as well characterised by nepotism and corruption.

Time for the PPP to become what it once was – a political party that fight for social justice for the oppressed especially against Colonial Masters.

Sincerely
Sean Ori 

