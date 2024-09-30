Labour Ministry aims to integrate Venezuelan migrants into Guyana’s formal economy

Latest update September 30th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 30, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – With an estimated 28,000 to 40,000 Venezuelan migrants residing in Guyana, the Ministry of Labour is facilitating their transition into the legal economy. This involves addressing key issues such as training and development, health and safety opportunities and education on local labour laws.
In a press statement issued on Thursday last, the ministry highlighted a meeting at its Brickdam office that focused on supporting migrants in their transition to Guyana.
The meeting included Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton, Natecia Garraway, Senior Monitoring and Evaluation Officer of the Board of Industrial Training (BIT), Juan Francisco Espinosa, Special Advisor to the International Organisation of Migration (IOM), Maria-Alexandra Bassermann, Regional Labour Mobility and Social Inclusion Coordinator, IOM-UN, Eraina Yaw, Deputy Regional Coordination Officer for the Caribbean and Chief of Mission for Guyana among others.
Furthermore, Minister Hamilton informed Kaieteur News that such engagements are to ensure that the migrants become a part of the formal economy which will allow them to have access to education and other social services.
In relation to programmes and training for the enhancement of migrants, the minister said, “That has already started; we (Government) hope to do more with support from international partners.” To that end, the Ministry stated in their press statement, “Upon the conclusion of the meeting, Minister Hamilton pledged his and by extension, the Government of Guyana’s support to partner with both parties to address this matter in a meaningful way.”
