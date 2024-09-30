Campbellville to get new $766.2M health centre

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) is currently seeking bids for the construction of a new building for the Campbellville Health Centre.

The GPHC in its tender stated that the construction works are estimated to cost $766. 2 million and bidding will be conducted through the National Competitive Bidding (NCB) procedures specified in the Procurement Act 2003, and are open to all eligible qualified bidders.

This publication understands that the decision to have a new building constructed is to properly improve the infrastructure of the health centre so as to introduce more services for patients coming there, which will be able to take the load off of the GPHC.

Speaking with Kaieteur News on Saturday, GPHC’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Robbie Rambarran said that the current building is very old and has several defects which is unsafe for patients.

“It is a very old building and what has happened over the years, is that pieces were add on, add on (extensions) and so it’s very old, it’s leaking, when it rains, it floods, there is no proper logical flow for patient care because there were pieces of things that were built all around so there is no proper logical flow for patient care and the processing of patients,” he explained.

He said too that the current facility is very small and cannot meet the current demand of the number of patients that goes there.

The Campbellville Health Centre on a monthly basis sees patients from Campbellville, Prasad Nagar, Sophia and even persons from Kitty.

Rambarran disclosed that GPHC intends to introduce additional services at the Health Centre including but not limited to x-rays. He said the new building will be equipped with an asthmatic bay.

“This health centre will have something that majority of the health centre don’t have and that is an asthmatic bay, a lot of people with asthma rather than they come to the Georgetown Public Hospital and have to wait for some time to get treated, people with asthma will go there,” the CEO related.

Questioned on the location for the new facility, Mr. Rambarran stated that it will be at the same location and also cover the area where the post office is situated.

“So next door, there is a post office so the plan is to build one big two-storey building; we will incorporate the post office in the building as well and therefore, we will get additional space,” he mentioned noting that the post office and health centre will operate separately.

Notably, the CEO revealed that the operation of the Kitty Health Centre will merge with the Campbellville centre in that big building. He mentioned that they have done surveys and observations for this transition over a two-year period and the found that the Kitty Health Centre can be accommodated at the Campbellville Health Centre since it is in the same catchment area.

According to the CEO, when the construction begins, the current operations at Campbellville Health Centre will relocate to a temporary building. The hospital has since gone out to tender for that location; a contract is yet to be awarded.

It was reported that health centres across the country are being upgraded so as to comfortably serve patients and have enhanced healthcare services.

The GPCH’s tender document further stated that the bids for the project will be opened on October 22, 2024 at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board office.