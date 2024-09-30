At minimum an apology is required

Latest update September 30th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 30, 2024 Letters
Dear Editor,
The unbridled urge of the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports to intervene in such an unsavory matter in such an uncultured way speaks highly of the discontent and concerns expressed by the Afro Guyanese community. The calls for those involved to be brought before the ERC are just. The young and inexperienced minister needs to publicly apologise to the affected party and the Afro Guyanese community. Before being disciplined, he should also make arrangements to have the 1823 monument moved to Parade Ground as initially requested by the Afro Guyanese community.
It is time to get things done correctly and show respect for the sacrifices of the Afro Guyanese community.
With concern,
Mr. Jamil Changlee
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
