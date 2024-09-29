NAMS Old Students defeat Current Students in 15-over fund-raiser match

Kaieteur Sports – Former students of the New Amsterdam Multilateral Secondary School defeated their current counterparts when the two sides clashed in a 15-over Cricket match at the Rose Hall Community Centre Ground, Canje, recently.

The event was a collaborative effort between the Rafeek Kassim-led Board of Governors and the school’s Parent-Teachers Association.

The event aimed to raise funds to execute several events and projects the school will be engaged in during the coming months.

The old students’ team was led by Kassim and included Ameer Rahaman, Roy Jaffarally, Satanand Mahabir and Suresh Dhanai, among others. It was sponsored by Grill Masters Catering.

The current students’ team, which was sponsored by Keane Read of JR Engineering, was led by Michael Newland Jr and included national youth cricketer Tamesh Deonandan to boost the squad.

The former students’ batted first and reached a formidable 151 with Roy Jafarally (38) and Satanand Mahabir (24) being the principal scorers.

In reply, the present students were held to 75/4 to give the former students victory by 76 runs.

Jaffarally was adjudged the man of the match.

During the post-match presentation, trophies and prizes were handed over to both teams. Additionally, the school received monetary donations from the Republic Bank, New Amsterdam Branch and several past students of the school.

Among the upcoming projects are the annual graduation and prize-giving exercise and the annual inter-house athletics championship. There are also plans to acquire additional chairs and fans for the school’s auditorium, installation of air conditioning units in the classrooms and acquiring additional field materials for the different departments of the school.

The day’s event also saw students engaging in several games and social activities while enjoying delicious Bar B Que and non-alcoholic beverages.

There was also a mini-exhibition featuring several projects done by the school’s CVQ students. The school’s steel orchestra – The Multi Marauders, which got second place at the national school’s steel pan competition earlier this year provided musical entertainment for the event.

During the day Minister of Finance, Doctor Ashni Singh and Regional officials including Vice Chairman Mr Zamal Hussain and Regional Executive Officer – Mr. Narendra Persaud grace the activity. The Minister and his team were given a tour of the exhibits and were introduced to the two cricket teams. (Samuel Whyte)