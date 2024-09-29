Latest update September 29th, 2024 12:59 AM

General Marine on board for Prime Minister's Softball Cup

Sep 29, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – General Marine is on board for this year’s Prime Minister’s Softball Cup which is slated for October 11-13.

Ian John (left) receives the cheque from Anthony Rahaman Khan in the presence of Buddy Rahaman

Ian John (left) receives the cheque from Anthony Rahaman Khan in the presence of Buddy Rahaman

On Wednesday at the business location in Georgetown, Chief Operating Officer of General Marine Company Anthony Rahaman Khan expressed delight to be associated with the mega softball event.

The three-day extravaganza is hosted by the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc. in collaboration with the Office of the Prime Minister and Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

There will be the three men’s categories: Legends (Over-50), Masters (Over-40) and Open (All-Stars). Along with the ladies.

Over Guy $3M at stakes with the men’s champion team in each category carting off $600, 000 while the women’s winner will pocket $200,000. More attractive prizes are also up for grabs. The men will be T20 format while the girls competing in 15-overs.

At the simple presentation ceremony, President of the League Ian John was elated with the contribution and promised that the 8th edition is anticipating to be thrilling from ball-one.

He thanked Rahaman Khan during his remarks. John mentioned that General Marine has been supporting softball cricket for years and the Managing Director Buddy Rahaman is no stranger to softball cricket.

Meanwhile, all four finals will be played at the Police Sports Club ground, Eve Leary in Georgetown as well.

