Fourteen years of consistency at the same school is led to academic success – Camille’s Academy 2024 Valedictorian

Kaieteur News – The path to success is often fraught with challenges. To achieve greatness, one has to be determined and steadfast in accomplishing their goals. This is perspective of 16-year-old, Ricardo Bhagwandin.

The teenager of Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara, overcame his challenges and emerged as the 2024 valedictorian of Camille’s Academy Inc. (CAI). The feat is a remarkable achievement born from dedication and resilience.

The eldest of two children, with a teacher for a mother and a self-employed father, Bhagwandin’s educational journey has been anything but easy. His story began at Camille’s Academy, where he has spent 14 years nurturing his education from Pre-K through Grade 11. “Fourteen years of consistency at the same school should tell a story of its own,” he reflects.

After achieving an impressive 475 marks in the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA), he was offered a spot at Diamond Secondary. However, his heart was set on remaining at Camille’s Academy, where his roots and foundation was firmly established.

At just 12 years old, Bhagwandin embraced a proactive approach to his future by creating a vision board to set his goals. His participation in the ‘YESS Business Basics’ programme, a partnership between Camille’s Academy and Action Coach Guyana, further reinforced his aspirations. This foundational experience shaped his ambitions.

However, Bhagwandin explained that the journey was not without its hurdles. When the Covid-19 pandemic hit during his second term in Grade 7, the top student and his classmates had to adapt to online learning. “It was hard; many times, I struggled to keep up, especially with internet challenges,” he recalls. While many learned from home, he utilized the school’s internet facilities, with his mother ensuring he made it to school each day before she headed to work.

As he entered his fourth year of high school, he decided to challenge himself by taking 15 subjects for the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC). Ultimately, he decided to sit for 14 subjects. “My mom reminded me that it was supposed to be 13 subjects, so we dropped one,” he shares. “But I told her, I was doing 14 and working towards getting all Grade Ones,” he shared.

The workload was intense. The teen balanced late nights, completing School-Based Assessments (SBAs), and attending extra lessons from Sunday to Sunday, all while managing physical and mental fatigue. He even suffered a wrist fracture, with the cast coming off just a week before his first exam. Yet, he remained focused on his goal: achieving top grades. With a strong support system at his side, Bhagwandin stated, “I contended with the fact that I have people who believed in me so I needed to believe in myself.”

Though he never specifically aimed for the valedictorian title, Bhagwandin’s philosophy of giving his all paid off—he achieved outstanding results: 10 Grade Ones, 3 Grade Twos and 1 Grade Three. “If I give it my all and stay dedicated, then success will follow,” he stated, humbly.

Bhagwandin expressed heartfelt gratitude to those who supported him along the way. “I owe my academic success to God, my family, my teachers, my friends, and most importantly, my parents as they were relentless in their support of my academics while providing for all my needs,” the young successor confessed.

In addition to his academic pursuits, the 2024 valedictorian showcased his talents in robotics, contributing to his school’s success in the Volunteer Youth Corps Inc. (VYC) Robotics competition for two consecutive years. With a clear vision for the future, he is now pursuing an Associate Degree in Civil Engineering at the University of Guyana, where he hopes to graduate within the next five years.

Bhagwandin’s advice to others is simple yet profound: “Always stay focused and work hard. If things don’t go your way, instead of giving up, just keep working, and eventually, things will align.” He firmly believes that “success demands hard work, and a dream will always remain a dream if we don’t set goals and take action to achieve them.”

As Ricardo Bhagwandin steps into the next chapter of his life, he stands as a beacon of inspiration for his peers, proving that with determination, dedication, and support, anything is possible.