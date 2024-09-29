Fire guts house at No. 22 Village, WCB

Latest update September 29th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 29, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A family of seven from No. 22 Village, West Coast Berbice is now homeless after a fire of unknown origin gutted their two-storey concrete house.
A bar and salon were also housed in the same yard with the house.
Kaieteur News understands that the properties were owned by three sisters.
Reports are that the fire started at around 17:05hrs. One of the sisters reportedly heard a noise and went to see where it was coming from and saw flames in the upper flat of the house. An alarm was raised and the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) was contacted.
In a video that was circulating on social media, a fireman was seen on the roof of the salon trying to control the fire. Notwithstanding efforts, the building was gutted with its roof caved in and windows shattered.
Nothing in the house was saved.
Fortunately, the bar and the salon were unscathed.
Kaieteur News understands that at the time the fire started, six of the seven persons who reside at the house were at home. No injuries were reported.
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Sep 29, 2024Kaieteur Sports – General Marine is on board for this year’s Prime Minister’s Softball Cup which is slated for October 11-13. On Wednesday at the business location in Georgetown, Chief...
Sep 29, 2024
Sep 29, 2024
Sep 29, 2024
Sep 29, 2024
Sep 29, 2024
Kaieteur News – We have been here many times: another scandal, another breach of procurement regulations, another contract... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]