Fire guts house at No. 22 Village, WCB

Kaieteur News – A family of seven from No. 22 Village, West Coast Berbice is now homeless after a fire of unknown origin gutted their two-storey concrete house.

What remains of the building that was destroyed by fire.

A bar and salon were also housed in the same yard with the house.

Kaieteur News understands that the properties were owned by three sisters.

Reports are that the fire started at around 17:05hrs. One of the sisters reportedly heard a noise and went to see where it was coming from and saw flames in the upper flat of the house. An alarm was raised and the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) was contacted.

In a video that was circulating on social media, a fireman was seen on the roof of the salon trying to control the fire. Notwithstanding efforts, the building was gutted with its roof caved in and windows shattered.

Nothing in the house was saved.

Fortunately, the bar and the salon were unscathed.

Kaieteur News understands that at the time the fire started, six of the seven persons who reside at the house were at home. No injuries were reported.

 

 

