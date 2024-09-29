Despite challenges, Albouystown teen determined to achieve financial self-sufficiency

By Shania Williams

Kaieteur News – Some children grow up facing various challenges; many of them are shaped by the influences in their communities, particularly in impoverished areas where survival can force them to beg or steal.

In the heart of Albouystown, Georgetown, 15-year-old Shawn Smith, a student of Dolphin Secondary School has chosen a different path, showcasing his entrepreneurial spirit and determination for financial independence.

In an exclusive interview with The Waterfalls, Smith opened up about the financial struggles his family faces. With his mother as the sole provider for him and his younger brother, he felt compelled to ease her burden. “I decided to create a side business selling hot dogs and burgers to support myself,” he explained.

Reflecting on his upbringing, Smith recalls, “I grew up in a poor neighbourhood. People don’t really have much here.” At just 11 years old, he and his friends took initiative, repairing potholes every Sunday to capitalize on the busy bus traffic to earn some cash. “We made it fun, creating our own adventures because when you don’t have much, you have to find something to do.”

Shawn also recalled how he and his friends would receive food and gifts from local churches. “We got accustomed to receiving gifts from churches every Christmas.” During that age as well, Smith and friends would approach people and begged for money.

However, as his friends moved away and safety concerns grew—”we heard that big people start saying we shouldn’t be doing that because children could get kidnapped”—Smith shifted his focus.

In 2022, he began attending church with his grandmother, where he volunteered for fundraising events. It was there that he discovered his knack for food vending. “When I tried to sell some hot dogs for a fundraiser, someone suggested I sell for myself,” he recounted. Encouraged by the support he received, Shawn realized he could generate his own income rather than resorting to illegal activities. “It was better for me to sell food, instead of selling drugs or thieving and begging.”

By 2023, the young lad officially launched his catering business, selling hot dogs and burgers. “When I needed something, like a new phone, I knew my parents couldn’t afford it,” he said. “I don’t see it as a business; it’s more of a fundraiser for when I need something for myself.”

Smith shared with this publication that he would personally purchase ingredients and prepare the food. However, the journey hasn’t been without its challenges. “People would get angry; they didn’t know why I was going to them,” he admits. “They would say no, but it doesn’t discourage me. I just worry because I don’t know if I will get any sales.”

Despite these obstacles, Smith remains resolute. He walks long distances from Albouystown to the Georgetown seawall, navigating the city’s hustle and bustle in search of customers. His resilience is a testament to his character.

When asked about his aspirations, Shawn remarked, “Starting a business is very hard. At first, it’s difficult, but as you keep pushing, it gets easier.” His words resonate with anyone striving to carve out their own path.

As a young, independent entrepreneur, Shawn Smith embodies the spirit of perseverance and self-reliance. His journey serves as a powerful reminder that, even in the face of adversity, determination and hard work can lead to financial independence.