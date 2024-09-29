Chinese firms dominate bid to set up Linden solar project

Kaieteur News – Four of the nine bidders who bid to set up the Linden solar power project are from China, while the other firms are from Guyana, Trinidad & Tobago (T&T), the USA and Puerto Rico.

The contract which is being executed through the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) is for the ‘Engineering, Procurement, and Construction of Three (3) Utility Scale Ground-Mounted Solar PV Plants (total 15MWp) with Battery Energy Storage Systems (total 22MWh) Lot 2 (Linden)’.

In response to the tender, nine bidders have submitted bids to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.

According to information released from the NPTAB office, the bidders are as follows: SOEnergy International who bid US$80,069,197 (USA); TOSL Engineering Ltd. who bid US$22,833,696.67 (T&T); CH4 Systems who bid US$57,828,234.87 (Puerto Rico); Standby Power Engineering Company (SPECOM) who bid US$22,581,765 (Guyana); 2020 FMCG Inc. who bid US$23,497,479 (Guyana); Zhejiang Zhongnan Construction Group Co. Ltd who bid US$23,500,563.97 (China); Instec-Sinosoar Consortium who bid CNY$175,338,710.36 (China); PowerChina Jiangxi Electric Power Engineering Ltd who bid US$26,970,288.85 (China); and SUMEC Complete Equipment & Engineering Co. Ltd & XJ Group Corporation (joint venture of SUMEC XJ Group) who bid US$22,588,888 (China).

In its tender document, GPL stated that the Government of Guyana has earned financing under the Guyana – Norway Partnership and intends to apply part of the proceeds of this financing for this contract.

Kaieteur News had reported in June 2022, that the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), through the Guyana-Norway arrangement, has approved up to US$83.3 million to be used to construct solar plants to supply 34 megawatts of power to Essequibo, Berbice and Linden.

In a press statement at the time, the IDB noted that the non-reimbursable investment will help Guyana promote its energy matrix diversification to avoid deforestation and face climate change.

The projects will be executed by the Guyana Utility Scale Solar Photovoltaic Programme (GUYSOL). GUYSOL will invest in eight utility-scales photovoltaic solar projects totaling 33 megawatts peak (MWp), with associated 34-megawatt hour (MWh) energy storage systems that will be distributed across three areas in the country.

The eight projects will be done at eight sites: two in Region Two, three in Region 10, one in Region Five and two in Region Six. It was stated that 10MWp will be invested for the Berbice area, an 8MWp plant in the Essequibo system with a minimum of 12MWh battery storage and 15MWp plant connected to the Linden system, with a minimum of 22MWh battery storage.

Notably, the programme will also support a step-change to the digitalization of Essequibo and Linden electrical systems – which will move them from manual systems towards real-time, automated monitoring and control – improving efficiency, reliability, and stability.

The IDB also revealed that the projects will contribute to avoiding CO2 emissions, lowering electricity cost generation, and supporting a substantial transition to generation based on renewable energy sources.