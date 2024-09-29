Two suspects in Leonora double murder charged

Latest update September 29th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 29, 2024
Kaieteur News – Two men were remanded to prison on Friday when they appeared at the Leonora Magistrates’ Court to answer to two counts of murder charges. The murders were committed on September 21, 2024.
Twenty-nine-year-old Alex Amsterdam, a security guard of Lot 11 De Kinderen, West Coast Demerara (WCD), and 23-year-old Terry Thorman, a minibus conductor of Lot 113 Meten-Meer-Zorg, WCD are accused of killing Arvinda Roopram, 25, and Mohammed Nazir, 30, outside a nightclub at Leonora, WCD.
The duo both made their first court appearance before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh at the Leonora Magistrates’ Court, where the capital offence was read to them. They were not required to plead and were remanded to prison until October 11, 2024.
This publication reported that on September 23, 2024 at about 18:50h, Thorman turned himself in at the Leonora Police Station in the presence of his attorney. Following that, ranks informed him of the double murder allegation against him, and he was then cautioned.
Thorman reportedly told ranks, “I have nothing to do with the death of those two men”. Police further reported that the accused, “declined to give a written statement”
It is reported that the stabbing occurred at 02:50hrs on September 21, 2024 after a heated argument between the victims and the suspects which resulted in a scuffle.
During the scuffle, Roopram received several stab wounds to his body while Nasir was stabbed once in his upper abdomen. Amsterdam received one stab wound in his upper abdomen, while Thorman made good his escape from the scene in an unknown direction.
Nasir and Roopram were taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital by ranks of the Anti-Crime Patrol, where they were examined by a doctor and pronounced dead on arrival.
Amsterdam was also taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was examined by a doctor and later transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he is a patient under police guard. His condition is listed as critical.
Police said that the scene was processed and a black-handle ‘Rambo’ knife was recovered.
