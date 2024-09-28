Vagrant found dead on Alexander Street

Kaieteur News – An unidentified vagrant was found dead on Alexander Street, Georgetown on Friday.

Police said the man’s body was found around 06: 10 hrs and he appears to be of East Indian descent.

Investigations revealed that the vagrant was consuming alcohol and thereafter was seen vomiting as he walked on the street.

The man’s body was found lying on the pavement. He was pronounced dead by a doctor.

No marks of violence were evident on his body.

The man’s body was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) mortuary where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing.