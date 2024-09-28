Vagrant found dead on Alexander Street

Latest update September 28th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 28, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – An unidentified vagrant was found dead on Alexander Street, Georgetown on Friday.
Police said the man’s body was found around 06: 10 hrs and he appears to be of East Indian descent.
Investigations revealed that the vagrant was consuming alcohol and thereafter was seen vomiting as he walked on the street.
The man’s body was found lying on the pavement. He was pronounced dead by a doctor.
No marks of violence were evident on his body.
The man’s body was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) mortuary where it awaits a post-mortem examination.
Investigations are ongoing.
Let’s show them the POWER we have.
Sep 28, 2024– Slingerz Stables owner excited Kaieteur Sports – Olympic Kremlin, a standout from the renowned Slingerz Stable, is set to make history as the first horse from Guyana to compete in the...
Sep 28, 2024
Sep 28, 2024
Sep 28, 2024
Sep 27, 2024
Sep 27, 2024
Kaieteur News – By now, any reasonable observer of Guyanese politics should recognise the perennial theater that the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]