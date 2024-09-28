Trio granted bail for assaulting man at CPL match

Kaieteur News – Former policeman, Sereste Brittlebank and two other men 29-year-old Keron Williams and 31-year-old Trevon Williams, both from Annadale, East Coast Demerara (ECD) were on Friday charged with assault, police said.

The trio was reportedly seen in a viral video beating a man unconscious at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD) during a CPL match on Wednesday.

Police in statement said, “The defendants appeared at the Diamond Magistrate Court before Magistrate Dylon Bess and pleaded ‘Not Guilty’ to the assault charges”.

“Keron Williams and Sereste Brittlebank were released on $20,000 and 80,000 bail, respectively, while Trevon Williams was released on $60,000 bail,” police stated.

The three men are expected to return to court on October 3, 2024 for trial.

Meanwhile, the Force promised that there will be stringent security measures and beefed-up police presence in uniform and plain clothes at the Guyana National Stadium for the remainder of the CPL matches in Guyana.