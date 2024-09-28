Lone gunman storms Chinese restaurant at Essequibo, escapes with $500,000

Latest update September 28th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 28, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A lone, masked gunman stormed into Chinese Restaurant at Lima, Essequibo Coast, Region Two on Thursday night and robbed the owners and customers.
The heinous crime was recorded on security cameras inside the building. It showed the gunman storming into the building recklessly pointing a handgun as customers scattered. Those who could not escape fast enough were robbed.
One customer had his chain snatched and his pockets searched while one of the proprietors of the business, a Chinese woman, ducked behind the counter with her hands up.
The gunman then made his way behind the counter and held the woman at gunpoint. He was seen forcefully shoving her into a room. About a minute later he was seen running out of the restaurant.
Kaieteur News understands that the bandit escaped with $500,000 along with valuables from customers.
Investigations are ongoing.
