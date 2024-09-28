Generator fire partially destroys DDL’s power plant

Kaieteur News – The Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) power plant located at Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was partially destroyed by fire on Friday.

The fire reportedly started between 16:30h and 16:40h.

At the scene, firefighters battled the fire which they eventually got under control at the Diamond, EBD complex.

No injuries were reported and the company’s staff was seen in the vicinity of the complex looking on.

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) in a press release late Friday afternoon said that the firefighters were able to contain the fire.

“It was reported that a generator was on fire, and upon arrival, firefighters discovered that chemical and fuel bonds, along with gas cylinders, were at risk,” GFS stated in a terse statement.

Additionally, DDL in a statement said that none of its “other facilities or installations are under threat.”