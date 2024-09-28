GEA to procure 130 solar street lamps

Latest update September 28th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) is in the process of acquiring 130 stand-alone solar street lamps for various communities across the country.
This is according to the opening of tenders on Thursday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, where it was revealed that 11 companies applied to supply and deliver the solar street lamps.
In its tender document, the GEA had stated that the required period for the supply and delivery is 90 from the signing of the contract.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Guyana Energy Agency
Supply and Delivery of 130 Stand-Alone Solar Street Lamps for the GEA
Guyana Power Inc. (GPL)
Engineering Designs, including BOQ and Cost Estimate for L1/L3 Transmissions Lines.
Ministry of Education
Supply and delivery of studio equipment.
Bureau of Statistics
Supply and delivery of heavy-duty multifunctional printer and plotter.
Procurement of microsoft 365 Business Standard Suite Licences.
