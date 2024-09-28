GEA to procure 130 solar street lamps

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) is in the process of acquiring 130 stand-alone solar street lamps for various communities across the country.

This is according to the opening of tenders on Thursday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, where it was revealed that 11 companies applied to supply and deliver the solar street lamps.

In its tender document, the GEA had stated that the required period for the supply and delivery is 90 from the signing of the contract.

