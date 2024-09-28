First Lady gets Global Female Impact Leadership Award

Latest update September 28th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – First Lady Arya Ali was conferred with the Global Female Impact Leadership Award from the Centre for Economic and Leadership Development during the Global Power Women Conference in New York on Thursday.
In a statement via her Facebook page on Thursday the First Lady said that she is “Honoured and humbled” to be conferred with the Global Female Impact Leadership Award from the Centre for Economic and Leadership Development during the Global Power Women Conference in New York.
“It is a recognition that I will cherish, not only as an individual accomplishment, but as a tribute to the countless women in Guyana who have worked tirelessly for equality, recognition, and justice,” she said.
The First Lady said that the award is also a tribute to women whose voices have been at times silenced but they have remained courageous. Mrs. Ali said too that the award is for women who have shattered glass ceilings, and the ones who are working daily to keep their families together, make small but significant strides towards gender equality and to support their communities.
“This award is a symbol of what we have achieved so far, but it also serves as a reminder of the work that still lies ahead. Was also very pleased to have been able to present the Menstrual Hygiene Initiative at the conference to a global audience of change makers,” Mrs. Ali said.
