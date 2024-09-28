Alleged ‘wife beater’ nabbed after a month on the run

Kaieteur News – A man accused of brutally assaulting his wife was on Friday caught by police while hiding in the Albion Berbice, Region Six backlands.

Police said that the suspect, Edwin Jowheir has been eluding them for over a month. Ranks finally nabbed him in the backlands of Guysuco’s Albion Estate, some 30 miles off the main road.

According to Police Jowheir allegedly damaged his wife’s property (an electric scooter and cell phone) and physically assaulted her on August 26 at Rose Hall Town, Berbice.

“…She was riding her electric scooter, when her husband Edwin Jowheir rode his motorcycle (A Honda XR) and crashed into her which caused her to fall off her scooter,” Police stated noting that her husband then allegedly came off his bike and cuffed her in the face and abdomen.

The woman claimed too that Jowheir ‘pelted her with a brick’ causing her to sustain injuries to her face and body.

After reporting the matter to the Rose Hall Town Police Station that day, ranks went in search of the man but were unable to locate him.

His motorcycle was confiscated and lodged at the Albion Police Station with the hope that he would try to retrieve it. Police attempted to arrest him three times since but he always managed to slip out of their hands.

Investigations are ongoing.