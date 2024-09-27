Latest update September 27th, 2024 12:59 AM

Tek back de cricket from dem hustlers

Sep 27, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh dem Guyanese love cricket bad, bad, bad. Everybody want fuh see de Guyana Amazon Warriors beat up pon de other teams in de CPL. But guess wah? Plenty people can’t get a ticket. Dem trying. Dem begging. Dem pleading. But no luck. No ticket.

Yet some people walking ‘round like dem own de stadium. Dem got nuff, nuff tickets. Some even selling tickets like is mangoes at de market. And de price? Twenty-five thousand dollars fuh one game. Twenty-five thousand! You could buy groceries fuh one week with dat.

Dem boys seh dis ting tun extortion. People who really love de cricket, who just want to support de Warriors, can’t afford to pay dat kinda money. But dem scalpers, dem ticket touts, dem black market hustlers, smiling all de way to de bank. It look like de CPL tun big business fuh dem!

But hear wha. If nobody ain’t buy dem tickets from dem, dem gon lose big time. Let dem sweat lil. If de tickets dem sit down in dem hand, all de twenty-five-thousand-dollar dreams gon collapse. Dem boys seh we need fuh starve out de touts. Let dem tek a lil loss. If we stop buying de overpriced tickets, dem gon stop selling dem at dat ridiculous price.

So here de deal: Don’t encourage de scamps. If you can’t get a ticket at de regular price, sit down home and watch it pon de TV. Let dem scalpers cry instead ah you. Dis way, next CPL, dem gon tink twice before trying fuh rob cricket fans blind.

Dem boys seh we got fuh tek back de cricket from de hustlers.

Talk half. Leff half.

 

 

