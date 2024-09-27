Retired teacher, captain hospitalized after boat crash in Moruca River

Latest update September 27th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 27, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Two persons have been hospitalized after a boat accident at Moruca, Region One on Wednesday.
The injured persons are 60-year-old Helen Domingo and boat captain, Earl Norton.
Reports are that the boat they were traveling in collided with another in the Moruca River. The accident occurred around midday on Wednesday while Domingo was on her way to collect her pension.
Kaieteur News understands that Domingo and Norton were travelling from Kamwatta to Kumaka Landing in a small boat when the accident occurred. Reports are that a large speedboat heading from Charity collided with small boat, driving over it at a sharp turn along the Moruca River.
Eyewitnesses said that Domingo and Norton are lucky to be alive as the boat’s propeller narrowly missed them. Notwithstanding, the duo was injured seriously.
Domingo’s relatives said that she suffered injuries to the head, chest, back, hands and left hip. It is unclear what injuries Norton sustained but relatives said that both persons are said to be in a stable condition.
Meanwhile, the captain of the speedboat that crashed into Domingo and Norton was taken into police custody to assist with investigations.
