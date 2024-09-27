Preparation on track, as 51st CAC Bodybuilding and Fitness C/ship looms

Kaieteur Sports – Preparations are progressing smoothly for the 51st Central America and Caribbean (CAC) Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship, set to take place in Guyana this October. This update was confirmed in a press release by the President of the Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (GBBFF), Keavon Bess, who has been making focused efforts to ensure the event’s success.

Returning to Guyana after a 20-year hiatus, the championship will feature over 250 athletes from 20 countries. Since its official launch in June 2024, GBBFF officials have held weekly meetings with Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sports, Charles Ramson Jr., and Director of Sports, Steve Ninvalle. These discussions have primarily centered on securing financial and logistical support from the government and other relevant agencies.

Additionally, GBBFF is in constant communication with CAC and International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) executives, assessing Guyana’s progress in preparation for the event and addressing any logistical concerns. Bess has also confirmed that meetings with participating countries are ongoing to finalize the number of athletes, as well as their arrival and departure dates.

Scheduled for October 17-20, the championship will be hosted at the National Cultural Centre (NCC), a venue that has already received high praise from the CAC inspection team during their visits in December 2023 and June 2024. A production meeting with the NCC management and staff is also in the works to fine-tune event logistics.

To ensure the smooth execution of the event, the GBBFF has sent formal requests to various state agencies, including the Guyana Fire Service, Guyana Police Force, and Ministry of Health, seeking their support.

Several organisations have already pledged their support, including the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport, the National Sports Commission, the Guyana Olympic Association, Republic Bank Guyana, and Fitness Express. However, the GBBFF has issued a call for additional corporate sponsorship to help elevate this prestigious international event, last hosted in Guyana in 2004.

The 51st CAC Championship is poised to be a landmark event in the region’s bodybuilding calendar, and Guyana is set to make the most of this opportunity on the international stage.