Mother in dire search for daughter who was discharged from GPHC months before her

Sep 27, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A tragic accident six months ago has left 45-year-old Venessa Hector pleading for the return of her nine-year-old daughter, who was reportedly taken by the Child Care and Protection Agency (CCPA) after being discharged from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) earlier than her.

Venessa Hector is in search of her 9-year-old daughter

Hector, who turned to Kaieteur News for assistance, resides at Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara (ECD). The distraught woman is unaware of her daughter’s whereabouts and has experienced difficulties contacting and or getting information from several government organizations.

“I went to Child Protection, Eve Leary, Legal Aid, the Ministry of Legal Affairs, and the Vigilance Police Station several times,” she expressed.

The accident occurred on April 4, 2024, when Hector and her daughter were reportedly struck by a taxi driver while walking along the Bachelor’s Adventure Church Road. Both were admitted to the GPHC, where Hector sustained multiple injuries to her face, head, hand, and abdomen.

Hector’s daughter was discharged on April 20, 2024, while she remained hospitalized until July 4, 2024.

Hector explained, “The social worker told me that my son collected her first.  But they [CCPA] kept my daughter until I got discharged. Now that I’m out, I haven’t seen her since April 20. I don’t know where my daughter is, and I don’t know where my son is living. He hasn’t called me at all.”

Despite her desperate search, Hector’s efforts have so far proven futile.

“After the accident, the matter was not reported, nor did the taxi driver reach out to me. I miss my daughter; I want my daughter. I dress her just like me,” the crying mother said.

 

 

