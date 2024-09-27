Miner’s body found two days after boat mishap

Kaieteur News – The body of 32-year-old miner Dionson Charlie, from Jawalla Village in the Upper Mazaruni, Region 7, was discovered on Wednesday floating near Bush Cow Backdam Landing.

According to police reports, Charlie’s body was found face down in the water. Upon examination, several injuries were noted, including a 3cm laceration to the back of the head and swelling on the face, with blood visible from his nostrils. The body was also observed to be in the early stages of decomposition.

Due to the absence of mortuary facilities in the area, the body was buried in a shallow grave. However, police have arranged for the Government Pathologist to conduct an exhumation, with a post-mortem examination scheduled for October 1, 2024.

Kaieteur News reported on Thursday that Charlie was feared dead following the boat mishap. Police indicated that around 11:00 hrs on Monday, Charlie had left the ‘Bush Cow’ Backdam to travel to Kato Village for business. It is alleged that during his return journey, he collided with a floating object, causing him to fall overboard.

A resident of Abbou Village, Learvia Henry, reported hearing a loud crashing sound from the river and raised the alarm. Neighbours responded and found a wooden boat floating unattended but were unable to locate Charlie. The small boat belonging to Charlie was found at ‘Bush Cow’ Landing, with traces of what appeared to be blood on the seats and sides. Inspector Hunte, along with other officers and local residents, formed a search party on Tuesday.

Investigations are ongoing.