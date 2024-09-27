Men raid Go-Invest cart off with laptops, $3000 shoes

Kaieteur News – Two men on Wednesday appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to face three charges of break and enter and larceny at the Guyana Office for Investment (Go-Invest).

The accused are identified as Vickram Lakram and Andrew Austin of no fixed place of abode. It is alleged that between September 21 and 22, 2024, Lakram and Austin broke into the Go-Invest building, located at Church and Camp Streets, Georgetown and stole three laptops valued at $600,000, property of the government. Additionally, they are accused of stealing six bottles of perfume worth $14,000 and a quantity of medicine valued at $7,500, belonging to Leanna Damond. The duo also allegedly took a pair of shoes valued at $3,000 and a bottle of cream valued at $1,500, owned by Alicia Roberts Squires.

The duo appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty who read the charges to them. They pleaded guilty to all charges. According to police statements presented in court, the Go-Invest building was secured and guarded by Special Constabulary ranks September 21, 2024 around 18:30hrs. Around 06:30hrs on September 22, a guard noticed Lakram exiting through the eastern glass door with a black garbage bag. An alarm was raised, prompting a chase, but Lakram managed to escape. Upon inspecting the building, several items were found missing. CCTV footage showed Austin standing outside and assisted Lakram in removing the stolen goods.

Both men were later arrested, and all stolen items were recovered. During the proceedings, Lakram claimed he did not know how to read and stated that the door was open. Austin explained that he was merely assisting Lakram with the items.

Magistrate McGusty emphasized the seriousness of the crime, noting that the theft involved government property and that one victim had represented Guyana at an international level in the mid-90s. she remarked, “Gentlemen, you really struck a blow at the whole country.” Considering the gravity of the offence and the fact that the defendants did not waste the court’s time, they were sentenced to 18 months in prison for all three charges.