Kamarang farmer remanded on attempted murder charge

Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old farmer from the Kamarang-Warawatta Village, Upper Mazaruni, Region 7 was remanded to prison on Thursday, on an attempted murder charge when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant, Kenroy Charlie, is accused of stabbing Terrence Williams during a dispute on September 24, 2024. Reports are that Charlie accused Williams of having an affair with his wife.

Charlie appeared before Magistrate Ravindra Mohabir virtually where the attempted murder charge was read to him. He was not required to plead.

Prosecutor Seon Williams told the court that Charlie confronted Williams about the affair and Williams’ denial angered Charlie who allegedly used a ‘Rambo’ knife to stab Williams twice in the abdomen.

Williams, who was seriously injured, was subsequently transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he is currently receiving treatment.

Charlie upon his arrest reportedly admitted to the crime for which he was charged.

The Prosecutor objected to bail citing Section 7, Subsection 2B of the Bail Act 2022, which addresses the nature and gravity of the offence and the potential penalties.

He emphasized that the crime committed could result in a life sentence being imposed. The prosecutor also reminded the court of the type of weapon used and that the victim remains hospitalized.

Charlie was remanded to prison until December 17, 2024, for statements. The case has been transferred to the Kamarang Magistrates’ Court.