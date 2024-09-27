Fire destroys male dorms at Chinese gold company

Latest update September 27th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 27, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A fire of unknown origin completely destroyed the male dormitory at the Chinese owned Aurora Gold Mines (AGM) located at Buck Hall along the Essequibo River on Thursday.
Videos of the fire surfaced on social media Thursday afternoon.
Meanwhile, police in a brief statement said that the fire started at about 16:00h.
“Workers, security and policemen there formed a bucket brigade and extinguished the fire around 16:30 hrs,” police said.
The building was reportedly unoccupied at the time and did not have any electricity fittings.
Investigations are ongoing.
Let’s show them the POWER we have.
Sep 27, 2024CAC Body Building C/ships Kaieteur Sports – In its effort to successfully defend home turf, the Guyana Body Building Federation (GBBF) has shortlisted 30 athletes to commence preparations for...
Sep 27, 2024
Sep 27, 2024
Sep 26, 2024
Sep 26, 2024
Sep 26, 2024
Kaieteur News – By now, any reasonable observer of Guyanese politics should recognise the perennial theater that the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]