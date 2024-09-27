Latest update September 27th, 2024 12:59 AM

Fire destroys male dorms at Chinese gold company

Sep 27, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A fire of unknown origin completely destroyed the male dormitory at the Chinese owned Aurora Gold Mines (AGM) located at Buck Hall along the Essequibo River on Thursday.

Fire destroys the male dormitory at the Aurora Gold Mines.

Videos of the fire surfaced on social media Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, police in a brief statement said that the fire started at about 16:00h.

“Workers, security and policemen there formed a bucket brigade and extinguished the fire around 16:30 hrs,” police said.

The building was reportedly unoccupied at the time and did not have any electricity fittings.

Investigations are ongoing.

