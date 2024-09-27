Ex-cop among four arrested for beating man unconscious at CPL game

Kaieteur News – A former policeman, Sereste Brittlebank is among four men arrested on Wednesday night after they were caught on camera beating a man unconscious at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The quartet is also alleged to have assaulted a policeman during their arrest. The other three suspects have been identified as: Trevon Williams, 31, of Annandale, East Coast Demerara (ECD), Germaine Ragubir, 30, from Non Pareil, ECD and Kevin Williams, 29, of Annandale, ECD.

According to police, the men were arrested around 23:40hrs for assaulting a peace officer and resisting arrest. They were reportedly seen beating a man in the grass mound of the stadium during a CPL match between the Guyana Amazon Warriors and the Barbados Royals. Eyewitnesses alleged that the victim was under the influence and was reportedly walking up to patrons and challenging them to a fight. When he walked up to Brittlebank and his group, the men unleashed a brutal assault on him. That individual is reportedly hospitalised.

Meanwhile, friends and family of the victim denied that he had started the fight. They said that he was indeed drinking like everyone else there and enjoying game with his family but was attacked over a flag. Kaieteur News understands that his assailants were arrested while leaving the stadium. The former cop is no stranger to the law. He was previously accused of brutally beating his common-law wife while he was still a police officer. He was later charged and placed before the court but his common-law wife opted to drop all charges against him during the trial.