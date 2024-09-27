APA highlights concerns about carbon credits, REDD+ initiatives at UN forum

Kaieteur News – Advocacy and Policy Officer of the Amerindian Peoples Association (APA), Mr. Nicholas Peters, on Tuesday, voiced concerns about the inadequate level of consultation and involvement of Indigenous Peoples and communities in the development and implementation of carbon credit sales within

Jurisdictional REDD+ (J-REDD+) initiatives in Guyana.

Peters was at the time, part of a panel discussion on the “Social Integrity within Voluntary Carbon Markets: Challenges and Opportunities for Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities” in Manhattan, New York where Climate Week 2024 is currently ongoing.

In a press release by the APA, it was mentioned that the event was co-hosted by Rainforest Foundation US and Rainforest Foundation Norway and explored the role of Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities (IPLC) in voluntary carbon markets. The other panelists included Ms. Jennifer Laughlin – United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Global Safeguards Advisor and Stakeholder Response Mechanism Coordinator, Ms. Francisca Arara – Indigenous Peoples Secretary of the State of Acre, Brazil, and Mr. Daniel Ortega Pacheco – Co-Chair

of the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM).

During his presentation, Peters noted that while projects emanating from the financial benefits of the sale of carbon credits are potentially beneficial, there are serious questions among some Indigenous Communities regarding their participation, understanding, and the long-term implications for their lands

and livelihoods.

The information presented by the APA stems from its work with Indigenous Peoples in Regions 1, 2, 7, 8, and 9 in addition to investigations carried out by other partners. While the APA acknowledges the importance of initiatives geared at addressing climate change, the Association has consistently highlighted the need for meaningful engagement with Indigenous communities.

Some communities have shared with the APA that they have not been sufficiently consulted or informed about the terms of the carbon credit sales, particularly concerning the long-term

impacts on their lands. “One thing we’ve learned is that what looks good on paper isn’t always good in practice,” Peters noted.

“While Guyana has laws protecting the rights of Indigenous Peoples and ensuring their right to free, prior, and informed consent, the quality of that engagement, particularly regarding carbon markets involving Indigenous [Peoples’] lands, has been insufficient.”

The APA has raised concerns specifically about how the financial benefits from carbon sales are being distributed. Instead of being involved in crafting benefit-sharing mechanisms from the outset,

Indigenous communities received village planning documents only after the initial sale of carbon credits. This approach limits their input and involvement in shaping how these projects can work for their long-term needs. “Although communities are benefiting financially, many feel they were not given the opportunity to contribute to designing these programmes…there hasn’t been a continuous process of consultation to ensure that they fully understand the implications of these programmes for their lands and future,” he said.

Another critical issue raised by the APA is the sale of carbon credits to an oil company, a move that raises contradictions within Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy.

This raises significant concerns given Guyana’s national efforts to combat climate change, and limit carbon emissions while selling carbon credits to major polluters. “We believe it is crucial for Indigenous Peoples to have a more central role in negotiating these deals and in planning their futures in ways that respect their rights and worldviews,” shared the Policy Officer.

The APA is also calling attention to the wider gap between the technical frameworks governing REDD+ programmes and the lived experiences and knowledge of Indigenous communities.

“While Indigenous peoples have rights, those rights are often overlooked in the complex systems of financial and climate response. The knowledge, needs, and contributions of Indigenous communities must be integrated into any system designed to address climate change.”

As Guyana continues its efforts in the global climate response, the APA urges the government, buyers, and international partners to ensure that Indigenous communities are properly consulted and included in all stages of project development. Without their full and informed participation, these initiatives may not truly serve the long-term interests of the people whose lands and livelihoods they most impact.