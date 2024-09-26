Who will keep the political class from their self-destructive behavior?

Dear Editor,

I was recently reminded that Lady Justice is blindfolded with a balance of justice in one hand and a sword in another. The press has been illustrating quite aptly that there is corruption in the current administration. The former Auditor General has raised some very serious concerns targeted at the current administration, and the current Attorney General was also very clearly pointing out the corruption of the previous administration on his program “Issues In The News”. Both sides have very strong examples of the corruption that is rampant in the government, and it is and should be clear to everyone that corruption flourishes independent of who is governing. The upcoming elections may or may not see a change in the guard, but if the way business is done does not change it is guaranteed that corruption will live on.

The most recent column by Freddie Kissoon, “The Self-Destructive Game of the PNC Elders” was a very good analysis of the upcoming elections. A must read for voters. The question now becomes, “who will keep the political class from their self-destructive behaviour?” Is it the Judiciary or is it an external entity that must garner respect for the law? The politically charged atmosphere of Guyana, especially around elections, leads to unchecked bias and racial division. Violence has become a mainstay in the country when going to the polls. The images of bloodshed and rape have polarized villages and communities. It has also kept investors at bay. The fight for an opportunity to gain illegal wealth through corruption that lives on the “is who you know” way of getting business done continues to proliferate.

Comrades, the only solution before us now is the strengthening of our institutions, with processes that embrace transparency, accountability and good governance. The usual conversation of whose hands are cleaner and who can throw stones at who is becoming prevalent once again. If we truly believe that Justice must be impartial with no favour to race, religion, gender or political affiliation, then we must not choose between the messenger and the message. Instead, focus on the message and search it for its merits. To remove corruption from our government institutions we must allow for the continual establishment of timely financial audits that are acted upon regardless of who is involved. Strength comes from integrity, honesty and the embracing of unbiased Justice for all.

CRG invites all voters to embrace their conscience during the next election. Focus on who is planning to lead you where and how. Is it someone that will strengthen the law and order within our country? Is it someone that will do what’s best for future generations of Guyanese? Is it someone that embodies the values that you and your family hold dear? Voting based on your personal value system sends a clear message that our vote goes beyond race. Our choice of who we choose to elect is rooted in both what the leader plans to do and how he or she plans to do it.

Best regards,

Mr. Jamil Changlee