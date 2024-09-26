Senior cop charged with sexual assault of male colleague

Kaieteur News – Deputy Superintendent Karl Wilson, stationed at the Criminal Investigative Department (CID), has been charged with two counts of sexual assault against a male colleague.

Wilson on Wednesday, appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, where the charges were read. He pleaded not guilty to both counts. Bail was set at $75,000 for each charge, and Wilson is scheduled to return to court on October 16, 2024.

Back in June 2024, the Guyana Police Force in the statement mentioned that an investigation was launched in relation to an allegation of sexual assault committed on a male Police Constable by a male Superintendent of Police. Police said then that the incident occurred sometime in April 2024, in the vicinity of Kingston Seawall.

Following a complaint made on June 8, 2024, Wilson was relieved of his command pending the investigation. After a thorough inquiry, charges were formally brought against him. Kaieteur News learnt that the two policemen were out together in the vicinity of the seawall when the superintendent made inappropriate sexual advances towards the constable.