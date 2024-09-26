Latest update September 26th, 2024 12:59 AM

Parika to get $128M fire station

Sep 26, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Government will be building a fire station Parika, East Bank Essequibo to the tune of  $128,608,803.

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office that awarded the contract just recently revealed on its website that the project will be executed by LF Global Inc.

Kaieteur News understands that funding for the project comes from the Ministry of Home Affairs $44.8 billion budget for 2024. With a fire station at Leonora on the West Coast of Demerara, this new facility is said to be the first in the Parika area which would help improve the operations of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS).

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh had said in this year’s budget presentation that the government has always been committed to building the capacity of the Guyana Fire Service to discharge its important mandate. Further, the importance of the GFS being in a state of constant readiness to respond to threat of loss of property or endangerment of person cannot be overstated.

As a result, the government has been upgrading the physical facilities of the Fire Service. Minister Singh disclosed that $545 million was expended in 2023 for infrastructural and maintenance works at fire stations in Leonora, Ogle and Wales as well as the Fire Service Headquarters at D’Urban Park.

