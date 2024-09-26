KFC teams up with GCC to host exciting Mini Zingers Cricket Programme

Kaieteur Sports – In a bid to foster youth development through sports, KFC Guyana has partnered with the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) to introduce the KFC Mini Zingers Cricket Programme. The initiative is set to kick off on October 5 at the historic Bourda ground.

The official launch, held on Wednesday at the GCC pavilion, featured notable figures including GCC President Jonathan Yearwood, Coach Peter Persaud, first division captain Devon Lord, and Speaker of the National Assembly, Mansoor Nadir.

Drawing inspiration from similar programme in South Africa, the collaboration aims to engage young aspiring cricketers and help others hone their skills. “We believe that KFC Mini-Cricket is about more than just the game,” said a representative of the KFC franchise. “It’s an opportunity to teach children valuable life skills such as teamwork and discipline, while promoting a balanced, active lifestyle.”

The programme, which is open to primary school students, will be held every Saturday from 8:00 am to 9:30 am at GCC ground. Teens and pre-teens interested in participating can collect registration forms from the GCC pavilion.

This initiative is set to supersede the previously held August Camp, with greater emphasis on youth engagement, focusing on healthy living and steering participants away from negative influences such as drugs and violence among teenage.