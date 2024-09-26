GPHC lauds Chinese medical team for groundbreaking advancements

Kaieteur News – At a farewell ceremony held during the weekend for the 19th Chinese Medical Team, the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) commended the team for introducing groundbreaking advancements, including the hospital’s first laparoscopic liver resection and various other services.

The GPHC in a release stated that the 19th Chinese Medical Team completed a year of dedicated service from October 2023 to September 2024. The team, made up of 10 medical specialists, worked across various departments at GPHC, while four additional doctors were stationed at the Linden Regional Hospital. In the course of the one year the Medical team stayed at the various hospitals, GPHC highlighted that the team collaborated with local medical professionals on thousands of procedures, including the hospital’s first laparoscopic liver resection.

“They shared their expertise by introducing new techniques, significantly enhancing the quality of care provided at GPHC,” the hospital said in the release. It is further stated that in addition to Medical team clinical contributions, the team donated several pieces of medical equipment and supplies, strengthening the hospital’s resources. Beyond their medical contributions, the Chinese Medical Team quickly became a part of the GPHC family by actively participating in several of the staff engagement activities.

Moreover, GPHC highlighted that the medical team played a key role in the professional development of the local doctors, who received certificates for completing specialized training in their respective fields.

To that end, those present at the farewell ceremony were the Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony; the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Guyana, Guo Haiyan; the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Narine Singh; the Chief Executive Officer of GPHC, Robbie Rambarran; the Director of Medical & Professional Services, Dr. Navindranauth Rambaran; as well as other GPHC administrators, staff, and members of the 19th Chinese Medical Brigade.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to the 19th Chinese Medical Team for their incredible contributions, dedication, and the lasting impact they’ve made on healthcare in Guyana. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors,” GPHC stated.

History of China Medical Team

Meanwhile, giving a brief history of the Chinese doctors’ involvement in Guyana Dr. Zhao said at the invitation of the Government of Guyana, the first China Medical Team arrived in Guyana on July 30, 1993, and was warmly welcomed by then Heath Minister, Gail Teixeira and later a cordial reception from then President Dr. Cheddi Jagan. “This marked the beginning of China’s first medical cooperation project with a government in South America. Over the past 31 years, the Chinese government has sent 19 medical teams and 279 experts to Guyana. Both sides have made significant progress and development in clinical medical exchanges and cooperation, medical education and training, public health, and other aspects, Dr. Zhao related.

He said the 19th China Medical Team of which he is the head arrived in Guyana in September 2023, replacing the 18th team and commencing their work in the country. The 14 medical experts of the 19th Chinese medical team closely cooperated with their counterparts in Guyana’s health sector at GPHC and Linden Hospital, treating nearly 13,000 patients and performing over 2,000 surgeries and surgical guidance. “During their rest periods, the team organised 14 free medical outreaches, extending medical services to the remote Amerindian villages “at their doorstep,” benefiting more than 3,400 people.

In response to the Ministry of Health’s requirement, the Chinese Medical Team donated cervical cancer screening equipment and collaborated with the Guyanese government to launch the Guyana Cervical Cancer Screening Project. Upon invitation from the Ministry of Health, they also trained sample collectors and screening test doctors,” Dr. Zhao said. He said too that the China Medical Team also serves as an ambassador of friendship, participating in a variety of local activities during their spare time to experience the charm of diverse cultures and forging friendships.