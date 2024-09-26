Cop arrested for sexually assaulting 13-yr-old girl, shooting man 

Latest update September 26th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 26, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Police have confirmed that one of its officers is under close arrest for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl and shooting a man.
Speaking with Kaieteur News on Wednesday, a police commander said that the alleged sexual assault happened “a while back” but the shooting reportedly took place on Sunday. Stopping short on providing any more details on the shooting, the commander promised that the force will release an official statement regarding the incident.
However, he did divulge that investigators are in the process of seeking legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) SC. Shalimar Ali Hack on the sexual assault matter. “The matter for the sexual assault is being investigated, the file is being prepared to go for legal advice”, the Commander said.
Sources close to the investigation told this media house that the sexual assault took place on a minibus heading to one of Guyana’s hinterland regions. It was a nine-hour journey and other passengers, including the child’s mother had fallen asleep when the policeman allegedly decided to sexually assault the child. When her mother awoke, the child told her what happened. The officer was confronted and a report lodged with police. Kaieteur News understands that the cop was reportedly under the influence of alcohol when he assaulted the child.
Let’s show them the POWER we have.
Sep 26, 20242024 Caribbean Premier League… GAW vs BR Kaieteur Sports – Robust half-centuries from Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer, backed up by some sublime bowling, took Guyana Amazon Warriors to an...
Sep 26, 2024
Sep 26, 2024
Sep 26, 2024
Sep 26, 2024
Sep 26, 2024
Kaieteur News – By now, any reasonable observer of Guyanese politics should recognise the perennial theater that the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]