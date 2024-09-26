Latest update September 26th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Cop arrested for sexually assaulting 13-yr-old girl, shooting man 

Sep 26, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Police have confirmed that one of its officers is under close arrest for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl and shooting a man.

Speaking with Kaieteur News on Wednesday, a police commander said that the alleged sexual assault happened “a while back” but the shooting reportedly took place on Sunday.  Stopping short on providing any more details on the shooting, the commander promised that the force will release an official statement regarding the incident.

However, he did divulge that investigators are in the process of seeking legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) SC. Shalimar Ali Hack on the sexual assault matter. “The matter for the sexual assault is being investigated, the file is being prepared to go for legal advice”, the Commander said.

Sources close to the investigation told this media house that the sexual assault took place on a minibus heading to one of Guyana’s hinterland regions.  It was a nine-hour journey and other passengers, including the child’s mother had fallen asleep when the policeman allegedly decided to sexually assault the child. When her mother awoke, the child told her what happened. The officer was confronted and a report lodged with police.  Kaieteur News understands that the cop was reportedly under the influence of alcohol when he assaulted the child.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 23th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Let’s show them the POWER we have.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Warriors surge to 47-run win following Hope, Hetmyer fireworks, bowlers touch 

Warriors surge to 47-run win following Hope, Hetmyer fireworks,...

Sep 26, 2024

2024 Caribbean Premier League…  GAW vs BR Kaieteur Sports – Robust half-centuries from Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer, backed up by some sublime bowling, took Guyana Amazon Warriors to an...
Read More
Guyana Women make strong claim with 1-1 draw against Host Bermuda

Guyana Women make strong claim with 1-1 draw...

Sep 26, 2024

KFC teams up with GCC to host exciting Mini Zingers Cricket Programme

KFC teams up with GCC to host exciting Mini...

Sep 26, 2024

75 percent pass rate recorded as GFF referees undergo fitness tests ahead of 2025 FIFA nominations

75 percent pass rate recorded as GFF referees...

Sep 26, 2024

GFF still hiding its deal with BlueWater Shipping and MEYBA clothing company

GFF still hiding its deal with BlueWater Shipping...

Sep 26, 2024

Region 5 Chamber of Industry and Commerce launches 10/10 President’s Cup cricket competition

Region 5 Chamber of Industry and Commerce...

Sep 26, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]