Cop arrested for sexually assaulting 13-yr-old girl, shooting man

Kaieteur News – Police have confirmed that one of its officers is under close arrest for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl and shooting a man.

Speaking with Kaieteur News on Wednesday, a police commander said that the alleged sexual assault happened “a while back” but the shooting reportedly took place on Sunday. Stopping short on providing any more details on the shooting, the commander promised that the force will release an official statement regarding the incident.

However, he did divulge that investigators are in the process of seeking legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) SC. Shalimar Ali Hack on the sexual assault matter. “The matter for the sexual assault is being investigated, the file is being prepared to go for legal advice”, the Commander said.

Sources close to the investigation told this media house that the sexual assault took place on a minibus heading to one of Guyana’s hinterland regions. It was a nine-hour journey and other passengers, including the child’s mother had fallen asleep when the policeman allegedly decided to sexually assault the child. When her mother awoke, the child told her what happened. The officer was confronted and a report lodged with police. Kaieteur News understands that the cop was reportedly under the influence of alcohol when he assaulted the child.