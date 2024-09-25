We ain’t gan shut up!

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh nobody should be surprised. State ads being weaponized? This ain’t new. Is old, old story. Government in de past did always use ads to push dem own agenda. Y’all remember when dem try fuh shut down de Stabber fuh mek space fuh de new kid on de block.

Now dem threatening to pull ads from this paper. But is not de first time. When dis paper expose corruption, dem big boys start callin’ fuh boycott. “Don’t buy it,” dem seh. Dem fraid de truth.

De state media? Deh good. Government love dem. Why? ‘Cause dem does sing de same song as de government. Dem ain’t gon’ get cut off from no ads. But this newspaper? It on de chopping block. Deh want fuh shut it up. And shut it down.

But we ain’ shutting up. When corruption was rampant, we expose it and we tek we licks. When democracy was under threat, we stood tall. We nah gan remain silent. If we gat to go down, we gan go down shouting. People seh de weaponizing of state ads is shades of autocracy. No, no. Dem boys seh is full-blown authoritarianism. We reachin’ de bottom of de barrel. Like de same system dat run half de country outta here.

Hundreds of thousands flee from dat same nonsense. Now we bringin’ it back, wrapped up in shiny ads. You tell me how dat mek sense. Dem boy seh, ads is power. If yuh got de ads, yuh got control. No ads? Yuh paper starve. And once yuh starve, dem hoping yuh gan shut up. But dis ain’t no joke. Dis is serious business. Dis is how democracy does die. Slowly. One ad at a time. But dem boys seh, watch out. Once dis paper gone, who gon’ speak up fuh de people? De same state media? Yeah, right. After dem come fuh we, dem gan come after you.

Time fuh Guyanese fuh wake up. Before is too late.

Talk half. Leff half.