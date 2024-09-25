Govt. spent over $6.6B on offsite works for $15.9B office complex

– Minister Edghill says only 6% works completed

Kaieteur News – Opposition members have raised concerns over the $15.957 billion Government Office Complex, as the lack of visible construction activity at the site has prompted questions about the use of funds that have already been approved and disbursed for the project.

In the 2022 budget, $2.6 billion was allocated as a mobilisation advance to the contractor, Caribbean Green Building Inc., to facilitate the construction of the office towers, geotechnical studies, and designs. According to the 2024 Budget Estimates, a total of $6.699 billion has been expended on the project, with $2.654 billion spent in 2022 and $4.045 billion in 2023. An additional $1 billion has been allocated for 2024. This project is being funded by the government.

In addition to questioning the status of the project, Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) Annette Ferguson had suggested that the monies for the project are being used to fund the construction of a hotel. However, in a statement on Tuesday, Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill first rejected Ferguson’s claims. He said, “The assertion that public funds are being diverted to construct the Sheraton Four Points Hotel is not only absurd but also raises serious questions about the integrity of the opposition.”

Providing an update on the project, Minister Edghill confirmed that as of September 2024, the office complex is 6% complete.

Key milestones highlighted by the minister include 99% completion of legal work and preliminary processes, 100% completion of the first stage of geotechnical investigations, land clearing for 20 acres, site office mobilisation, site location confirmation, and sand filling for 13 acres. Additionally, 100% of the conceptual design is finished, 95% of the second stage of geotechnical investigations is complete, and 25% of the detailed design has been accomplished.

Addressing the opposition’s concern about the lack of onsite activities, Minister Edghill disclosed that much of the work is currently happening offsite, such as the fabrication of steel. He explained that the absence of visible onsite activity does not signal a delay given that steel is being fabricated in factories before being assembled on the location. He said this reflects the behind-the-scenes work required for a project of this magnitude.

Moreover, Minister Edghill reassured the public that the project remains on schedule, with completion expected by August 2026. To this end, he called for an end to the “reckless” rhetoric from the opposition, stating “Our primary objective is to deliver this vital project for the people of Guyana. We welcome constructive dialogue, but misinformation will not derail our commitment to progress.”

According to the release, the Government Office Complex is expected to address parking and traffic congestion for citizens accessing government services. The complex will be located in Eccles, East Bank Demerara and is expected to feature three entry points connected to major roadways, including the Demerara Harbour Bridge, the Ogle East Bank bypass, and Heroes Highway.