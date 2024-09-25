$73M estimated to repair Mackenzie High School

Kaieteur News – The Mackenzie High School in Region 10 is set to undergo repairs at an estimated cost of $73 million.

This is according to the project which opened recently at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.

There it was revealed that nine contractors have applied for the contract.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Education

Repairs to Mackenzie High School, Region 10.

Bidder Amount Tendered Momin & Sons Construction $ 18,605,000 Fyffe Building & Contracting Works $ 76,433,780 Sheriff Construction Inc. $ 86,432,850 ECS Construction & General Supplies $ 116,436,480 Truck Smart $ 80,038,860 Westbrook Caribbean Inc. $ 64,609,960 Wazeer Khan & Sons Construction $ 108,674,500 Energy Empire $ 125,654,223 BD Investments & Construction Services $ 63,738,974 Engineer’s Estimate $ 73,767,500

Ministry of Home Affairs

Procurement of communication equipment.

Bidder Amount Tendered KN Technology $13,999,000 Digital Technology Group of Companies Inc. $14,865,600

Deeds and Commercial Registry

Supply and delivery of one new double cab pick-up.

Bidder Amount Tendered Beharry Automotive Limited $13,452,000

Electrical Rewiring of the entire Commercial Registry building.

Bidder Amount Tendered RW Electrical Company & Building Contractors $7,466,800 NK Enterprise Inc. $9,916,510 FN Electrical & General Contracting $9,304,000 Cummings Electrical Company Limited $8,210,532 BM Property Investment Inc. $9,121,202 Impeccable Construction & General Supplies Inc. $6,973,450 Kall Guy Inc. $10,901,571 Engineer’s Estimate $8,110,300

Guyana Sugar Corporation

Supply and delivery of double wheel Rotary Ditchers.

Bidder Amount Tendered Wet Solutions LLC US$174,683.90 General Equipment Guyana Limited $43,707,793 General Marine Company $60,697,785 Shop Modern Guyana $49,800,000

Supply and delivery of high tower tractor for Boom Sprayer.

Bidder Amount Tendered Massy Motors Guyana Limited $222,600,000 Farm Supplies Limited $196,000,000