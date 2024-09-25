Latest update September 25th, 2024 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News

$73M estimated to repair Mackenzie High School

Sep 25, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The Mackenzie High School in Region 10 is set to undergo repairs at an estimated cost of $73 million.

This is according to the project which opened recently at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.

There it was revealed that nine contractors have applied for the contract.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Education

Repairs to Mackenzie High School, Region 10.

Bidder Amount Tendered
Momin & Sons Construction $ 18,605,000
Fyffe Building & Contracting Works $ 76,433,780
Sheriff Construction Inc. $ 86,432,850
ECS Construction & General Supplies $ 116,436,480
Truck Smart $ 80,038,860
Westbrook Caribbean Inc. $ 64,609,960
Wazeer Khan & Sons Construction $ 108,674,500
Energy Empire $ 125,654,223
BD Investments & Construction Services $ 63,738,974
Engineer’s Estimate $ 73,767,500

 

Ministry of Home Affairs

Procurement of communication equipment.

Bidder Amount Tendered
KN Technology $13,999,000
Digital Technology Group of Companies Inc. $14,865,600

 

Deeds and Commercial Registry

Supply and delivery of one new double cab pick-up.

Bidder Amount Tendered
Beharry Automotive Limited $13,452,000

 

Electrical Rewiring of the entire Commercial Registry building.

Bidder Amount Tendered
RW Electrical Company & Building Contractors $7,466,800
NK Enterprise Inc. $9,916,510
FN Electrical & General Contracting $9,304,000
Cummings Electrical Company Limited $8,210,532
BM Property Investment Inc. $9,121,202
Impeccable Construction & General Supplies Inc. $6,973,450
Kall Guy Inc. $10,901,571
Engineer’s Estimate $8,110,300

 

Guyana Sugar Corporation

Supply and delivery of double wheel Rotary Ditchers.

Bidder Amount Tendered
Wet Solutions LLC US$174,683.90
General Equipment Guyana Limited $43,707,793
General Marine Company $60,697,785
Shop Modern Guyana $49,800,000

 

Supply and delivery of high tower tractor for Boom Sprayer.

Bidder Amount Tendered
Massy Motors Guyana Limited $222,600,000
Farm Supplies Limited $196,000,000
