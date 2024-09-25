$73M estimated to repair Mackenzie High School

Latest update September 25th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The Mackenzie High School in Region 10 is set to undergo repairs at an estimated cost of $73 million.
This is according to the project which opened recently at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.
There it was revealed that nine contractors have applied for the contract.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Education
Repairs to Mackenzie High School, Region 10.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|Momin & Sons Construction
|$ 18,605,000
|Fyffe Building & Contracting Works
|$ 76,433,780
|Sheriff Construction Inc.
|$ 86,432,850
|ECS Construction & General Supplies
|$ 116,436,480
|Truck Smart
|$ 80,038,860
|Westbrook Caribbean Inc.
|$ 64,609,960
|Wazeer Khan & Sons Construction
|$ 108,674,500
|Energy Empire
|$ 125,654,223
|BD Investments & Construction Services
|$ 63,738,974
|Engineer’s Estimate
|$ 73,767,500
Ministry of Home Affairs
Procurement of communication equipment.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|KN Technology
|$13,999,000
|Digital Technology Group of Companies Inc.
|$14,865,600
Deeds and Commercial Registry
Supply and delivery of one new double cab pick-up.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|Beharry Automotive Limited
|$13,452,000
Electrical Rewiring of the entire Commercial Registry building.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|RW Electrical Company & Building Contractors
|$7,466,800
|NK Enterprise Inc.
|$9,916,510
|FN Electrical & General Contracting
|$9,304,000
|Cummings Electrical Company Limited
|$8,210,532
|BM Property Investment Inc.
|$9,121,202
|Impeccable Construction & General Supplies Inc.
|$6,973,450
|Kall Guy Inc.
|$10,901,571
|Engineer’s Estimate
|$8,110,300
Guyana Sugar Corporation
Supply and delivery of double wheel Rotary Ditchers.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|Wet Solutions LLC
|US$174,683.90
|General Equipment Guyana Limited
|$43,707,793
|General Marine Company
|$60,697,785
|Shop Modern Guyana
|$49,800,000
Supply and delivery of high tower tractor for Boom Sprayer.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|Massy Motors Guyana Limited
|$222,600,000
|Farm Supplies Limited
|$196,000,000
