We gat an invisible party!

Kaieteur News – Dem Boys Seh the Vee Pee running scared. Man so frightened, he looking over he shoulder every time he walk down the street, thinking this invisible political party gon jump out and grab him.

But here’s the thing—nobody can find this party! Not a soul see it. It got no name, no face, no members, and yet, it haunting the man like a ghost in broad daylight. You ever hear about a man running from he own shadow? Well, that is exactly what happening here. The Vee Pee seh this party launch already and de Kaieteur News is de official mouthpiece of this invisible political party. But here is de kicker. De same Kaieteur News which is supposed to be the organ of de invisible party ain’t even report about the formation of any party. Imagine that!

De Kaieteur News which is supposed to be the organ of de invisible party’ ain’t even report on de party. De Vee Pee getting more column inches in de Kaieteur News than de invisible party.

De Vee Pee nah know where the party register? Which village or town it come from? The Vee Pee can’t answer none of those questions, yet he supporters out there combing the countryside, checking under bushes and behind trees, looking for any trace of this phantom political movement.

You know things bad when the Vee Pee send out his crew to search for the invisible. It’s like hunting a ghost in the middle of the day—no matter how hard you try, you ain’t finding nothing. But the man so scared, he can’t rest. He wake up in cold sweat at night, dreaming of this imaginary party taking over.

But Dem Boys seh if a non-existent party can have the Vee Pee so rattled, just imagine if a real one show up! The man might pack he bags and run for the hills. For now, the countryside is quiet, and the Vee Pee left waiting for a party that ain’t even real. Still, he gotta keep looking… just in case.

Talk half. Leff half