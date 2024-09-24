Latest update September 24th, 2024 12:59 AM

Three charged, fined for drunk driving in Bartica

Sep 24, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Three men residing in Bartica, Region Seven were on Monday fined, when they appeared before Magistrate Tariq Mohamed, to answer to separate Driving Under the Influence (DUI) charges.

The trio, 24-year-old Lonzo Narine, a cashier from First Avenue, Bartica, 32-year-old Keven Currica, a taxi driver from Sixth Avenue, Bartica and 32-year-old Vishall Sancharan, a lorry driver from Byderabo Road, Bartica, all appeared before Magistrate Mohamed at the Bartica Magistrates’ Court, where the charge was read to them separately.

The charges stated that the three men drove a motor vehicle whilst their breath alcohol level exceeded the prescribed limit. The three men pleaded guilty to the DUI charge and were each fined $200,000.

Failure to pay the fine will lead to three months imprisonment

Meanwhile, 58-year-old Nikita Fagundes, a taxi driver from Fourth Avenue, Bartica was fined $50,000 after he was charged with three traffic offences: refusal of consent to take a breathalyzer test, unlicensed driver and breach of insurance.

Fagundes, made his first court appearance before Magistrate Mohamed at the Bartica Magistrates’ Court, where the three charges were read to him.

He pleaded guilty to each charge.

Considering his plea, Magistrate Mohamed imposed a fine of $20,000 for the refusal of consent to take a breathalyzer test charge. Failing to pay the fine, Fagundes could spend three months i prison.

A fine of $5000 was imposed for driving without a licence in addition to a $25,000 fine for breach of insurance.

Failure to pay will result in two weeks imprisonment.

