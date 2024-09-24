Three charged, fined for drunk driving in Bartica

Latest update September 24th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 24, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Three men residing in Bartica, Region Seven were on Monday fined, when they appeared before Magistrate Tariq Mohamed, to answer to separate Driving Under the Influence (DUI) charges.
The trio, 24-year-old Lonzo Narine, a cashier from First Avenue, Bartica, 32-year-old Keven Currica, a taxi driver from Sixth Avenue, Bartica and 32-year-old Vishall Sancharan, a lorry driver from Byderabo Road, Bartica, all appeared before Magistrate Mohamed at the Bartica Magistrates’ Court, where the charge was read to them separately.
The charges stated that the three men drove a motor vehicle whilst their breath alcohol level exceeded the prescribed limit. The three men pleaded guilty to the DUI charge and were each fined $200,000.
Failure to pay the fine will lead to three months imprisonment
Meanwhile, 58-year-old Nikita Fagundes, a taxi driver from Fourth Avenue, Bartica was fined $50,000 after he was charged with three traffic offences: refusal of consent to take a breathalyzer test, unlicensed driver and breach of insurance.
Fagundes, made his first court appearance before Magistrate Mohamed at the Bartica Magistrates’ Court, where the three charges were read to him.
He pleaded guilty to each charge.
Considering his plea, Magistrate Mohamed imposed a fine of $20,000 for the refusal of consent to take a breathalyzer test charge. Failing to pay the fine, Fagundes could spend three months i prison.
A fine of $5000 was imposed for driving without a licence in addition to a $25,000 fine for breach of insurance.
Failure to pay will result in two weeks imprisonment.
TRINI CRYING FOR GUYANA
Sep 24, 2024CPL – A high scoring affair in the second match of the day in the 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) saw Trinbago Knight Riders end the season for the St Kitts & Nevis...
Sep 24, 2024
Sep 24, 2024
Sep 24, 2024
Sep 24, 2024
Sep 24, 2024
Kaieteur News – The old adage that “power corrupts” finds no greater affirmation than in the existence... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]