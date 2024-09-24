Third suspect charged with Canal No. 2 wedding house murder

Kaieteur News – The third suspect in the murder of Natram Persaud called ‘Vishal’ who was killed on December 31, 2023, during a robbery at a wedding was on Monday charged with murder.

The accused Nicholas Singh also known as ‘Pookie,’ a 25-year-old resident of Durban Street, Georgetown made his first court appearance before Magistrate Rhondell Weever at the Wales Magistrates’ Court, where the charge was read to him.

He was not required to plead and was remanded to prison.

Singh is scheduled to return to court on October 10, 2024, for reports.

Kaieteur News reported earlier this year that Otto Pitman called ‘One Dan’, and Oliver Franklyn were also charged with Persaud’s murder when they appeared at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Faith McGusty.

It was reported that around 20:50hrs on December 31, 2023, three male bandits, all of whom were dressed in dark coloured clothing and wearing masks, showed up at the house. One of the bandits was armed with a handgun.

According to police, the men invaded the wedding house of Mr. and Mrs. Samsundar where about sixty people were in attendance. The yard where the celebrations were being held is situated on the northern side of the Canal N0.2 access road, facing south. At the entrance to the yard, which is situated at the southern side, is a metal grilled gate which was wide open at the time of the robbery.

Police reported that Rambarhak was sitting at the western side of the entrance along with another friend when the three masked men approached him and one of the men who was armed, discharged two rounds at him and relieved him of his gold band.

The suspects exited the yard and Persaud chased after the intruders and began to scuffle with one of the suspects.

“During the scuffle, a loud explosion was heard, after which Persaud fell to the ground. The three bandits then made good their escape east of the Canal #2 Polder access road,” the police had said.

Persaud reportedly sustained a gunshot injury to the back of his head and was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Rambarhak was taken to the Woodlands Hospital where he underwent an emergency operation.