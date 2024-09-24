Latest update September 24th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Third suspect charged with Canal No. 2 wedding house murder

Sep 24, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Natram Persaud called ‘Vishal’, Otto Pitman called ‘One Dan’, Oliver Franklyn and Nicholas Singh

Natram Persaud called ‘Vishal’, Otto Pitman called ‘One Dan’, Oliver Franklyn and Nicholas Singh

Kaieteur News – The third suspect in the murder of Natram Persaud called ‘Vishal’ who was killed on December 31, 2023, during a robbery at a wedding was on Monday charged with murder.

The accused Nicholas Singh also known as ‘Pookie,’ a 25-year-old resident of Durban Street, Georgetown made his first court appearance before Magistrate Rhondell Weever at the Wales Magistrates’ Court, where the charge was read to him.

He was not required to plead and was remanded to prison.

Singh is scheduled to return to court on October 10, 2024, for reports.

Kaieteur News reported earlier this year that Otto Pitman called ‘One Dan’, and Oliver Franklyn were also charged with Persaud’s murder when they appeared at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Faith McGusty.

It was reported that around 20:50hrs on December 31, 2023, three male bandits, all of whom were dressed in dark coloured clothing and wearing masks, showed up at the house. One of the bandits was armed with a handgun.

According to police, the men invaded the wedding house of Mr. and Mrs. Samsundar where about sixty people were in attendance. The yard where the celebrations were being held is situated on the northern side of the Canal N0.2 access road, facing south. At the entrance to the yard, which is situated at the southern side, is a metal grilled gate which was wide open at the time of the robbery.

Police reported that Rambarhak was sitting at the western side of the entrance along with another friend when the three masked men approached him and one of the men who was armed, discharged two rounds at him and relieved him of his gold band.

The suspects exited the yard and Persaud chased after the intruders and began to scuffle with one of the suspects.

“During the scuffle, a loud explosion was heard, after which Persaud fell to the ground. The three bandits then made good their escape east of the Canal #2 Polder access road,” the police had said.

Persaud reportedly sustained a gunshot injury to the back of his head and was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Rambarhak was taken to the Woodlands Hospital where he underwent an emergency operation.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 23th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

TRINI CRYING FOR GUYANA

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Pooran takes Knight Riders home

Pooran takes Knight Riders home

Sep 24, 2024

CPL – A high scoring affair in the second match of the day in the 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) saw Trinbago Knight Riders end the season for the St Kitts & Nevis...
Read More
Briton John dominates again to win the Humphrey-Fowler Memorial Cycle Road Race

Briton John dominates again to win the...

Sep 24, 2024

GCC Under-17 hockey boys victorious in Trinidad

GCC Under-17 hockey boys victorious in Trinidad

Sep 24, 2024

Coach Kandar to host two-month Youth programme

Coach Kandar to host two-month Youth programme

Sep 24, 2024

GFF responds to Kaieteur Sports column addressing concerns over partnerships and governance

GFF responds to Kaieteur Sports column addressing...

Sep 24, 2024

Shaun Massiah appointed Director of Cricket West Indies

Shaun Massiah appointed Director of Cricket West...

Sep 24, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]