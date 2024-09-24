‘The weed is my medication’ – driver tells Police

Latest update September 24th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 24, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Police on Sunday arrested a driver after he was nabbed with 4.2 grams of cannabis, during a mobile patrol along the Pakera road in Matthews Ridge, North West District, Region One.
The driver, Cononiah Jupiter was driving a black Toyora Fielder Wagon vehicle with registration number PAH 4429. During a mobile patrol, ranks stopped the vehicle and Commander of Region One, Krishna Ramana requested a search of the vehicle for narcotics and Jupiter consented.
Police in a report said that upon searching, ranks discovered two zip lock bags containing leaves, seeds, and stems, along with two joints suspected to be cannabis in Jupiter’s pants pocket.
Jupiter reportedly admitted that the marijuana found was for his private use and he used it as a medication.
Thereafter, he was cautioned, arrested and then taken to the Matthews Ridge Police Station. While at the Police Station, the suspected marijuana was weighed and amounted to 4.2 grams.
Jupiter is in custody assisting with the investigation.
TRINI CRYING FOR GUYANA
Sep 24, 2024CPL – A high scoring affair in the second match of the day in the 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) saw Trinbago Knight Riders end the season for the St Kitts & Nevis...
Sep 24, 2024
Sep 24, 2024
Sep 24, 2024
Sep 24, 2024
Sep 24, 2024
Kaieteur News – The old adage that “power corrupts” finds no greater affirmation than in the existence... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]