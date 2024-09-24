Latest update September 24th, 2024 12:59 AM

‘The weed is my medication’ – driver tells Police

Sep 24, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Police on Sunday arrested a driver after he was nabbed with 4.2 grams of cannabis, during a mobile patrol along the Pakera road in Matthews Ridge, North West District, Region One.

The 4.2 grams of marijuana that was found, along with the two joints (contains suspected cannabis)

Cononiah Jupiter

The driver, Cononiah Jupiter was driving a black Toyora Fielder Wagon vehicle with registration number PAH 4429. During a mobile patrol, ranks stopped the vehicle and Commander of Region One, Krishna Ramana requested a search of the vehicle for narcotics and Jupiter consented.

Police in a report said that upon searching, ranks discovered two zip lock bags containing leaves, seeds, and stems, along with two joints suspected to be cannabis in Jupiter’s pants pocket.

Jupiter reportedly admitted that the marijuana found was for his private use and he used it as a medication.

Thereafter, he was cautioned, arrested and then taken to the Matthews Ridge Police Station. While at the Police Station, the suspected marijuana was weighed and amounted to 4.2 grams.

Jupiter is in custody assisting with the investigation.

