Soesdyke man charged with murder of Levoy Taljit

Sep 24, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Forty-six-year-old Ryvan Francis, of Lot 4B Sharma Street, Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara, was on Monday charged and remanded to prison for the 2012 murder of former Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) employee, Levoy Taljit.

Remanded, Ryvan Francis

Remanded, Ryvan Francis

Levoy Taljit

Levoy Taljit

Francis made his first court appearance at the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Wanda Fortune. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleges that between December 23, 2012 and December 27, 2012 at the Soesdyke/Linden Highway he murdered Taljit.

Magistrate Fortune remanded the accused to prison and he is expected to make his next court appearance on October 9th, 2024.

According to reports, Taljit was 25-years old when he went missing. He was last seen leaving his home in his Toyota Raum motorcar, PNN 8315 around 14:00 hours on December 23, 2012.

Taljit was dressed in a burgundy tee-shirt and faded blue jeans. After he failed to return home, a missing person’s report was filed and a search was launched. Five days later on December 28, his car was found abandoned in the Yarrowkabra backlands along the Linden/Soesdyke Highway but there was no sign of Taljit.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) had reported that Francis and Taljit were friends and that Taljit would usually visit Francis’ home.

The case went cold for years, until detectives made a breakthrough back in 2022, which led them to believe that Taljit was murdered by Francis and issued a bulletin for him in April 2022. Francis was only apprehended last week.

