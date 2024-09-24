MMG launches ‘Become a millionaire’ promotion

Kaieteur News – MMG has announced its new promotion aimed at encouraging developers to integrate merchants using its newly introduced API for local e-commerce.

This initiative is designed to enhance the digital payment landscape and provide developers with an opportunity to showcase their skills while earning substantial rewards, MMG said in a press release.

With a total prize pool of GYD $1,750,000, MMG is offering developers the chance to win big. The developer who integrates the most merchants by December 31, 2024, will receive the grand prize of GYD $1,000,000. The first runner-up will be awarded GYD $500,000, and the second runner-up will receive GYD $250,000.

“Digital payments are an important aspect of the technological and economic transformation we are seeing in the country,” said Mark Singh, CEO of MMG. “As a company, we continue to see Guyanese adopting and even demanding digital payments, and we are responding to provide the environment for secure and immediate digital transactions.”

This promotion is open to all developers, whether individuals or companies. To qualify, merchants must actively accept online payments through MMG. By participating in this initiative, developers will not only contribute to the country’s broader digital transformation but also enhance individual business success by providing cutting-edge e-commerce solutions.

MMG continues to lead in equipping Guyana’s entrepreneurs with essential tools to succeed in the digital economy. The company’s e-commerce payment gateway enables businesses to process payments securely, manage transactions in real-time, and provide an enhanced customer experience. For more information about the promotion and how to participate, please visit https://qrco.de/promo4 or visit the website at www.mmg.gy.