Israel attacks Lebanon: Global calls for restraint as 492 killed

– over 1,600 wounded

Al Jazeera – At least 492 people, including 35 children, have been killed in a day of unrelenting Israeli attacks on Lebanon, according to the country’s Health Ministry. At least 1,645 were wounded.

World leaders and the United Nations call for urgent de-escalation, with Turkey warning Israel’s attacks on Lebanon could “drag entire region into chaos”.

In the Gaza Strip, Israeli air attacks killed at least 24 people over the past day, including a mother and her four children in Deir el-Balah.

At least 41,431 people have been killed and 95,818 injured in Israel’s war on Gaza. In Israel, the number of those killed in the Hamas-led attacks on October 7 was at least 1,139 while more than 200 people were taken captive.

France calls for emergency UN Security Council meeting on Lebanon

France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told the UN General Assembly on Monday that it has “requested that an emergency meeting of the Security Council be held on Lebanon this week”.

Barrot said he was “thinking of the men and women in uniform in Lebanon and the French contingent there”, following a wave of deadly attacks by Israel that have killed at least 492 people.

“I’m thinking of the Lebanese people as Israeli strikes have just killed hundreds of civilians, including dozens of children. These strikes conducted on both sides of the blue line, and in the region more broadly, must immediately end,” he said, referring to the demarcation line dividing Lebanon from Israel and the occupied Golan Heights.

“France, once again, calls upon the parties and those that support them to deescalate and avoid a regional conflagration that would be devastating for everyone,” he said.

Close to full-fledged war in Lebanon, EU foreign policy chief says

Josep Borrell pointed to the increasing number of civilian casualties and the intensity of Israel’s military strikes in Lebanon, saying, “if this is not a war situation, I don’t know what you would call it”.

“This situation is extremely dangerous and worrying. I can say that we are almost in a full-fledged war,” he told reporters in New York, as he called for diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation.

“Here in New York is the moment to do that. Everybody has to put all their capacity to stop this path to war,” he said.

A recap of recent developments

Israel has launched more than 650 attacks on some 1,300 Hezbollah targets across Lebanon over the past 24 hours, killing 492 people and wounding 1,645 others, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

The attacks have caused widespread chaos and forced scores of people to flee southern and eastern parts of the country as concerns over a full-scale war grow.

Hezbollah has denied Israel’s claim that its senior leader Ali Karaki was killed in an air raid on a southern suburb of Beirut, saying he is alive and in a safe place.

The Israeli military’s chief of staff has said his forces are preparing for the next stage of the Lebanon operation targeting “combat infrastructure that Hezbollah has been building for the past 20 years”.

A US State Department spokesperson has called for de-escalation, but said the US is ready to defend its “allies and partners”, while the Pentagon has said troops will be sent to the Middle East.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry has called on “international powers and the UN Security Council to intervene immediately”, while Turkey has said Israel’s strikes could “drag the entire region into chaos”.

In Gaza, the Health Ministry has said at least 24 Palestinians were killed and 60 others wounded in the latest 24-hour reporting period in Israeli attacks on the besieged enclave.