Israel attacks Lebanon: Global calls for restraint as 492 killed

Latest update September 24th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 24, 2024 News
– over 1,600 wounded
World leaders and the United Nations call for urgent de-escalation, with Turkey warning Israel’s attacks on Lebanon could “drag entire region into chaos”.
In the Gaza Strip, Israeli air attacks killed at least 24 people over the past day, including a mother and her four children in Deir el-Balah.
At least 41,431 people have been killed and 95,818 injured in Israel’s war on Gaza. In Israel, the number of those killed in the Hamas-led attacks on October 7 was at least 1,139 while more than 200 people were taken captive.
France calls for emergency UN Security Council meeting on Lebanon
France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told the UN General Assembly on Monday that it has “requested that an emergency meeting of the Security Council be held on Lebanon this week”.
Barrot said he was “thinking of the men and women in uniform in Lebanon and the French contingent there”, following a wave of deadly attacks by Israel that have killed at least 492 people.
“I’m thinking of the Lebanese people as Israeli strikes have just killed hundreds of civilians, including dozens of children. These strikes conducted on both sides of the blue line, and in the region more broadly, must immediately end,” he said, referring to the demarcation line dividing Lebanon from Israel and the occupied Golan Heights.
“France, once again, calls upon the parties and those that support them to deescalate and avoid a regional conflagration that would be devastating for everyone,” he said.
Close to full-fledged war in Lebanon, EU foreign policy chief says
Josep Borrell pointed to the increasing number of civilian casualties and the intensity of Israel’s military strikes in Lebanon, saying, “if this is not a war situation, I don’t know what you would call it”.
“This situation is extremely dangerous and worrying. I can say that we are almost in a full-fledged war,” he told reporters in New York, as he called for diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation.
“Here in New York is the moment to do that. Everybody has to put all their capacity to stop this path to war,” he said.
A recap of recent developments
Israel has launched more than 650 attacks on some 1,300 Hezbollah targets across Lebanon over the past 24 hours, killing 492 people and wounding 1,645 others, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.
The attacks have caused widespread chaos and forced scores of people to flee southern and eastern parts of the country as concerns over a full-scale war grow.
Hezbollah has denied Israel’s claim that its senior leader Ali Karaki was killed in an air raid on a southern suburb of Beirut, saying he is alive and in a safe place.
The Israeli military’s chief of staff has said his forces are preparing for the next stage of the Lebanon operation targeting “combat infrastructure that Hezbollah has been building for the past 20 years”.
A US State Department spokesperson has called for de-escalation, but said the US is ready to defend its “allies and partners”, while the Pentagon has said troops will be sent to the Middle East.
Egypt’s Foreign Ministry has called on “international powers and the UN Security Council to intervene immediately”, while Turkey has said Israel’s strikes could “drag the entire region into chaos”.
In Gaza, the Health Ministry has said at least 24 Palestinians were killed and 60 others wounded in the latest 24-hour reporting period in Israeli attacks on the besieged enclave.
TRINI CRYING FOR GUYANA
Sep 24, 2024CPL – A high scoring affair in the second match of the day in the 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) saw Trinbago Knight Riders end the season for the St Kitts & Nevis...
Sep 24, 2024
Sep 24, 2024
Sep 24, 2024
Sep 24, 2024
Sep 24, 2024
Kaieteur News – The old adage that “power corrupts” finds no greater affirmation than in the existence... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]