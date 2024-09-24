Govt. spent $24M to remove derelicts in Regions 3 & 4

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works on Monday said that between January and September this year, some $24 million was spent on the removal of derelicts along roadways.

“The Ministry of Public Works has mounted 47 exercises between January to September 2024, to remove derelicts from various parts of Regions 3 and 4. These activities have amounted to a cost of GYD $24,511,000,” the Ministry informed on Monday.

It was reported in the media that upon assuming office, the government through the Public Works Ministry launched a campaign to remove derelict vehicles and encumbrances along the roadways. The ministry has been urging the public to comply with the standards of cleanliness in the environment.

In a notice issued by the ministry in November 2022, the ministry said that the exercise will continue in varying forms, in sections of Georgetown and throughout the country. The ministry further notified that it will not be responsible for any damage or loss when these derelict vehicles and encumbrances are removed.

“The National Cleanup and Derelict Vehicle Removal Exercise is being carried out in accordance with the Laws of Guyana, Section 29 of the Road Act Cap. 51:01 – ‘seizure and disposal of property obstructing road Act,” the ministry explained in its notice.

Kaieteur News understands that the cleanup campaign is being carried out to protect citizens, promote road safety, and improve the flow of traffic, especially in the event of emergencies.