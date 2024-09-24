Coach Kandar to host two-month Youth programme

Kaieteur Sports – Visionary basketball coach Anthony Kandar is set to launch a much-needed two-month Youth Basketball Programme for youth(s) between the ages of 6 to 13, as part of his comprehensive plan to revive local basketball in the region #3 District.

This initiative comes at a pivotal moment, aligning with the government’s renewed efforts, through the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports, to bolster basketball development. Coach Kandar has designed this educational and fitness-focused camp to nurture the next generation of athletes.

Led by Coach Kandar, also Chairman of D-Up Basketball Academy, the programme aims to improve participants’ basketball skills while also instilling values such as teamwork, discipline, and perseverance. After honing his craft for over two decades in Canada, home to the Toronto Raptors, Kandar has returned to share his expertise with his community.

Since his return, he has organised numerous tournaments and youth development programmes to bridge the gap between grassroots basketball and the national level. The D-Up Basketball Academy, under his leadership, continues to make strides in advancing local basketball.

The programme will run from September 28 to November 27 at the Tuchen Primary School basketball court, with sessions every Friday and Saturday in October and November. Participants can expect a robust blend of educational activities and skill-building exercises tailored to their development.

“Basketball has given me so much—from the joy of the game to meaningful relationships,” said Coach Kandar. “Now, I want to give back to this community by not just developing great players but also great people.”

The programme welcomes players of all skill levels, offering sessions focused on fundamentals like dribbling, shooting, and passing, as well as advanced techniques for more experienced players. Participants will also receive guidance on fitness, nutrition, and sportsmanship, with a strong emphasis on building mental toughness and resilience both on and off the court.

Excitement is already building among local parents. “There aren’t many programmes that cater to such a wide age group with this level of expertise,” one parent commented. “Coach Kandar is the real deal, and we’re fortunate to have him here for our kids.”

Space is limited, and interest is high. Registration is now open, with the first sessions kicking off in September. For more information, parents can contact Coach Kandar at 696-4738.