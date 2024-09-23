Living a litany of lies

Kaieteur News- Many Guyanese from different heights of life are living a lie, a series of blatant lies. Those who lay claim to some higher learning are walking, breathing vehicles of deceptions and falsehoods. A great many of those who have ascended to power, or have some ambition for it, or relationship to it, now represent monuments of what a lie is, a litany of themis. It is how they distract, confuse, and mislead the ordinary citizen into falling for hoaxes. Some have attached a label to these premediated practices: intellectual dishonesty. Though there may have been some of that at the inception, I do away with the colourful wrapping paper and the frills. I strip the prevailing Guyanese culture to what it is at the bone: just plain damn dishonesty of the lowest, rankest order. In the bleak centuries of the Dark Ages, the shamans and charlatans controlled the minds of the common people with superstition and unfounded fears. In this 21st century in the modern marvel of the world, the Gardens of Guyana, there are verbal swindlers, deceptive raconteurs, intellectual distorters, executioners of ethics. The political prevaricators scalp and skin what is principled into what is so deformed that it becomes unrecognizable. National elections, resource wealth, political governance, moral standards, poverty and hunger, renovations and applications are all trashed and diminished to the worst. The common thread is of artful men and women, who crawl and take evasive covering action like anxious snakes around a determined mongoose.

Elections: who distort and cheat to defeat for a rung up the ladder. In the grim Middle Ages, the peasants were held hostage: disobey and damnation descends on the head. The wicked one will come and grab by the gonads. The Bible was held aloft as the instrument of oppression. During the hundreds of years of slavery, the same skillful distortions of scripture were conveniently put to work to win over the weak. Those who held the title of priests were the precursors to local politicians and their peddlers pretending at some genius degree of purity. Those who are not electoral mathematical wizards (with verbal cleverness to match) sell themselves as immortal philosophers. Lies are given a new life: in newer reincarnations, a lie is passed off and pawned off on the simple people as truth.

Resource wealth attracted great clamors from greater critics. Executed badly. Will be corrected immediately. From the rare truth of the first came the dirty lie of the latter. Changing and rearranging will happen. Better management. By whom and for whom? Guyanese are still waiting with hope for some form, some expression, of that better management of their natural gifts, so that they can eat, maybe even rise. What a bunch of liars who tell the people what they want to hear, so that they [the liars] can get their way. It is all about access to power. Except when they get it, there is ignorance on how to harness that power and make it work for the interests of the Guyanese people. Indeed, better management has occurred, but look who is reporting record profits. It is the infallible and incontestable proof of how leading Guyanese men and women lie their way to political success and personal prosperity. There is a new governing document and the slippery and tricky ones who make the decisions about applications decided that the Americans are exempt. Even if the Guyanese owners of the wealth must be the losers, then that sacrifice is what they will have to make. The renovation that produced a new document has application hither, thither, and yon, but not to the Yankees. They are God’s gift to Guyanese. Which Guyanese, may I inquire? Those languishing in economic tombstones, or those who polish the bottom of the shoes of the Americans with their noses, sometimes their tongues. What shameless bunch of perverters of what is fair, right. Where else in the world are there deceivers of this caliber? Are there lower lifeforms?

Recently, clashes arose over democracy. We have it, we are the essence of it. Austrians, Germans, Hungarians, Russians, and Americans, whether living or dead, are drummed up and set before Guyanese for the substancesthat they represent. The so-called Guyanese cognoscenti consist of sch pathological liars and self-deceivers that they reject lived reality right before their eyes. They spar with, and spear, the hard truths of lived experience. Guyanese experience and reality, not foreign ones or ivory tower ones. Fear has drowned the majority into the safety of silence, and these mothers still prattle about democracy. One leader shoutsand rants and another rages and slanders, and that’s democracy. This is the so-called Guyanese learned, its self-disgracing intelligentsia, who kill their brain cells, suppress any moral or ethical authority that they may have had, while claiming to be bright and honorable.

Half of Guyana’s population exist with less than their barebone needs, live with the reality of daily hunger. Reality not specter, and the liars deliver and defend statistics that isn’t worth a piece of sh**. Apparently, the new wisdom of the liars and patented fraudsters is that since Guyanese can’t eat roads, then statistics is a healthy substitute. In a genuine democracy, people should be hung in the public markets for participating in such rackets.

When Guyanese learn to develop some regard for the simple elements of life – honesty, honour, principle, and live them, then some progress could be made here. With the baleful and barefaced liars and distorters in control here, Guyana is where it is, and there is more of the same promised. We may get to where is wished, only to find that it is despised. The first casualties would be those who sell lies for a living and reap destruction as their reward.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)