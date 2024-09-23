If only dem government vehicle could talk

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh deh got some government big ones who like fuh use police escort and outriders fuh clear traffic when dem running late fuh de cricket. De CPL matches sweet, but dem latecomers more sweet, zooming through traffic like de road build just fuh dem. De problem start when de lil man in de government see this. Now everybody think de government vehicle is dey personal car.

Dem boys seh some of dem government drivers does abuse de government vehicles. You see dem at de market, loading up greens like dem running a lil stall. Dem school children getting VIP drop-offs, not in a regular car, but in de taxpayers’ property. De man seh if yuh peep outside de schools early morning, yuh could swear de government running a new transport service. Dem ain’t stopping dey. Some of dem fetching supplies from de hardware store. Dem boys see one fetching a fridge one day and a barrel of cement de next. No wonder so many people rallying fuh be drivers in de government.

But it get better. De man who claim he too busy fuh his official duties does always find time fuh pick up his outside woman from work. De government vehicle real handy fuh dem secret rendezvous, yuh know. Dem boys seh de only ting left is fuh dem to start using de blue lights when dem heading to de love nest.

De worst is de party-goers. Dem out late, liming, and de government ride getting a proper workout, carting drinks, fetching party crew and blasting music. De car rocking harder than de sound system in de backseat. Is no wonder so much government vehicle park up at de mechanic. Dem getting into accident left, right, and center.

Dem boys seh if de government vehicle could talk, it woulda cry out fuh help. Dem getting used more fuh private business than official work. But dem boys seh, when yuh using something yuh ain’t pay fuh, yuh does treat it like a free-for-all. Dat is why dem vehicles never lasting long, always in de repair shop.

Talk half. Leff half.