Canada-based Guyanese Sahadeo Ramkhellwan blasts 147 not out for Rising Stars in CPSCL T20 tournament

Kaieteur Sports – Canada-based Guyanese Sahadeo Ramkhellwan struck a magnificent, unbeaten 147 to spur Rising Stars to a tension-filled, 8-wicket victory over Apollo Sports Club in the 2024 Canadian Premier Softball Cricket League (CPSCL) Silver Conference T20 final last Saturday at the Andrew McCandless Park, Brampton.

The 27-year-old left-hander Ramkhellwan clobbered 19 sixes and four fours during his enterprising stay at the crease.

His team reached 199-2 with 11 balls to spare replying to Apollo Sport Club’s challenging 197-6 from the reduced 18-overs. The reduction of the overs was due to a late start.

Rising Stars, in their debut season, won the toss and invited Apollo Sport Club, who recently beat them in the Rapid 100 final.

But on this occasion, the batting hero Ramkhellwan found a reliable partner after an early fuss when the chase began with Saif Basheer departed without scoring a run (6-1).

The rampant Ramkhellwan and Avinash Sukhraj featured in a dominant, 136-run second-wicket that sealed the deal, much to the ecstasy of their vocal supporters.

Sukhraj scored a vital 30 but his association with Ramkhellwan was more paramount.

Earlier, Ramkhellwan proved his all-round capability by snapping up three wickets in quick succession to leave Apollo Sport Club tottering at 37-3.

He sent back the inform Kandasammy Surujnarine for 3, while Abdil Parsram and Farook Hussain followed for 3 and 7 respectively.

However, Sheik Parsram came to the fore with an impressive, 38-ball 85 which contained 10 sixes and four fours while skipper Kunauth Harry supported him with 45 and a fiery, unbeaten 36 from Ryan Sitaram to reinvigorate the innings.

Ramkhellwan finished with 3-31 from his maximum four overs to complement a match-defining, all-round performance.

Sylvan Samaroo was also in the wicket-column with 2-29 off his four overs as well.

Ramkhellwan was predictably named player-of-the-match for his outstanding batting.

He received a trophy, while one was given each to Rising Stars and the other finalist. Sheik Parsram was voted the Most-Valuable-Player for Apollo Sport Club.

President of the CPSCL Patrick Singh congratulated Rising Stars for lifting the trophy and the Essequibian also shared similar sentiments to Apollo Sport Club for making it to the championship fixture.